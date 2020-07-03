What’s wrong with Facebook’s plan to sign up 4 million voters

Starting Friday, everyone who’s voting age on Facebook in the U.S. will be part of one of the biggest-ever experiments in democracy: a reminder will appear at the top of their feed with more information about how to register to vote online or in person.

The notice—with a link to your state’s registration website or to a nonpartisan partner if your state doesn’t have voter information readily available online—is part of what the social media giant calls “the largest voting information campaign in American history.” The aim, it says, is to nudge 4 million people to sign up to vote, or “double the 2 million people we helped register in both 2018 and 2016.” But for Facebook, experiments in improving democracy are never simple. The voter drive arrives at a moment swirling with weighty questions, especially about how Facebook will limit the spread of hateful and misleading speech ahead of November’s elections. It’s also a critical juncture for voting in the US: COVID-19-related shutdowns have severely depressed voter registration numbers, while politicians like President Trump continue to push baseless allegations about voter fraud that are helping to chisel away at Americans’ faith in elections. After 2016 and the Cambridge Analytica disaster, Facebook says it’s taking 2020 seriously by waging a ramped-up fight against election interference, giving U.S. users the option to see fewer political ads in their News Feeds, and providing more data about ads to users and outside researchers. But critics say the company’s efforts to encourage voters have been undermined by its own hands-off policies toward swarms of inflammatory propaganda and misinformation, including the President’s false claims about voting. Mail-In Ballots will lead to massive electoral fraud and a rigged 2020 Election. Look at all of the cases and examples… Posted by Donald J. Trump on Thursday, July 2, 2020 Micah Sifry, the president of Civic Hall, a New York-based community center for civic tech, who has studied Facebook’s role in elections, said he was reluctant to applaud Facebook’s “ability to turn on a spigot of fresh voter registrations.” “If Philip Morris put voter registration forms inside of every pack of cigarettes it sells, would we be impressed? Sure, it would probably increase voter registration somewhat, too,” he says. “But that doesn’t alter the fact that what Facebook does to our civic life is mostly toxic.”

Amid a boycott by hundreds of large advertisers, #StopHateforProfit, Facebook said last week that it would take more steps to stem hate speech and to label the President’s misleading or dangerous claims, including warnings on any post that mentions voting. Still, since Trump’s voter fraud claims don’t qualify as “voter suppression” under Facebook’s policies, its efforts are likely to have limited impact on those messages. “We understand that many of our critics are angry about the inflammatory rhetoric President Trump has posted on our platform and others, and want us to be more aggressive in removing his speech,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs, wrote in a letter to advertisers on Wednesday. “As a former politician myself, I know that the only way to hold the powerful to account is ultimately through the ballot box. That is why we want to use our platform to empower voters to make the ultimate decision themselves, on election day.” Experiments in nudging voters Alongside its efforts to stem election meddling, however, Facebook’s voting push raises larger questions about the company’s own electoral influence, both in the U.S. and elsewhere. Over the years, voter encouragement drives quietly conducted by Facebook have led some to wonder if the social media giant was somehow putting a finger on the scales, giving an advantage to whichever party’s constituents happen to use Facebook more, or whichever users happen to see the reminder. In the past, those users have tended to be liberal, an imbalance that could feed into unproven theories that Facebook suppresses conservative viewpoints on its platforms. Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook project manager, has said that he heard that developers debated whether showing the 2012 voting reminder to iPhone users could unfairly influence the election, since iPhone users tended to be more liberal. The bigger point is that Facebook needn’t intentionally tip the scales to impact elections. The company’s voter nudges show us how its policies and algorithms can impact real-world outcomes in subtle ways—and in ways that are still largely a mystery to the public. The company’s voter nudges show us how platform policies and algorithms can impact real-world outcomes in subtle ways—and in ways that are still largely a mystery to the public. After the 2016 election, Zuckerberg said it was “pretty crazy” to think that Facebook had had an impact on Trump’s win. But that flew in the face of Facebook’s basic premise: that it can reliably sway audiences—the largest audience in history—to think or buy what almost any advertiser wants them to, and to keep them coming back for more.

The social media juggernaut has also been impacting voter turn-out since its first get-out-the-vote experiments in 2008. On Election Day 2010, as Americans prepared to vote for their congressional candidates, Facebook sent a voting reminder to every U.S. Facebook user over the age of 18, or 61 million U.S. people, a quarter of the U.S. voting population. With researchers from the University of California at San Diego, Facebook examined its data and the election returns. The aim was to learn if the reminder actually worked. It did. By nudging users with voting notifications and “I Voted” buttons at the top of their News Feeds—including some messages that highlighted users’ friends who had already voted that day—Facebook had built a remarkably effective get-out-the-vote tool. It had created 340,000 additional voters, the researchers reported. If Facebook had shown the Election Day box to every U.S. voter, not just every U.S. Facebook user, more than a million Americans could have been moved to the polls. “It is possible,” the researchers wrote in Nature in 2012, “that more of the 0.6% growth in turnout between 2006 and 2010 might have been caused by a single message on Facebook.” The effect was slight but not insignificant: In 2000, George W Bush beat Al Gore in the decisive state of Florida by 537 votes, or 0.01%. In 2016, Trump’s victory hinged on three states he won by a tiny margin: Michigan (0.2%), Pennsylvania (0.7%), and Wisconsin (0.8%). The study was one of the largest ever experiments in the field of social science up until that point, and the first to demonstrate that the online world can affect a significant real-world behavior on a large scale, the researchers said. It was also the first to show how social pressure impacted voter encouragement online: Not surprisingly, a user’s closest Facebook friends exerted the most influence in getting them to the ballot box. (The company’s new U.S. voter registration notification also asks users to “Share you registered” with friends.) Facebook’s influence on users would become the subject of angry protest in 2014, after the company published a study on “emotional contagion,” which illustrated how the moods of Facebook users could be manipulated. The company apologized for the study, and remained quiet about other experiments until April 2017, when it published more findings in the science journal PLOS One. A voter drive using varying types of messages during the 2012 presidential election had also worked, it said: 270,000 additional votes were cast. For users who got both the reminder as well as notifications from friends who had voted, the uptick in participation was 0.24%.

Facebook clearly moved the needle in a significant way.” Alex Padilla During every U.S. election since 2012, Facebook has quietly continued to nudge users with voter registration notices and Election Day reminders. Over the span of four days in late September 2016, for instance, top election officials around the country traced a surge in voter registration to a 17-word notification Facebook inserted into millions of users’ news feeds. “Facebook clearly moved the needle in a significant way,” Alex Padilla, California’s secretary of state, told the New York Times in October 2016. In California, 123,279 people registered to vote or updated their registrations on the day the notice first appeared, the fourth-highest daily total in the history of the state’s online registration site. Minnesota, meanwhile, broke a record for the most online voter registrations in a single week. In nine other states, the nonprofit Center for Election Innovation & Research reported that registration increased from two- to 23-fold on the first day the reminder went up, compared with the previous day. Which voters get the message, and where? The number of voters was significant, but so too were the types of voters drawn out by Facebook’s effort. Facebook did not disclose demographics or other data from its effort, but the platform has historically been more popular among younger users and women, according to 2019 data from the Pew Research Center, and both groups tend to lean Democratic. “It’s pretty clear that the Facebook reminder campaign disproportionately motivated young people to register,” Padilla told the Times in 2016. Still, Facebook’s users have appeared to skew older in recent years, and data from CrowdTangle show that the majority of the platform’s most shared stories come from right-wing sources. Ultimately, however, how Facebook has impacted voter turnout, and who benefited most from the additional votes, is impossible to know without more data from Facebook. Since 2012, the company has not disclosed any data about the impact its voter registration or Election Day reminders have had on Americans’ voting behavior, or disclosed how many variants of its notifications it had tested. How Facebook has impacted voter turnout… is impossible to know without more data from Facebook. In an email, a Facebook representative declined to provide details about the company’s previous voter encouragement efforts. “I don’t have any other details to share about the reminders,” says Facebook spokesperson Kevin McAlister. “I don’t believe there’s more recent research along the lines of the Nature study.” Still, Facebook’s own researchers are paying close attention to the impact of its voter drives. “We’re planning to use a similar methodology that we used in 2016/2018 to measure registration effect,” he says, without disclosing the methodology.

The company is also running get-out-the-vote efforts in dozens of other countries. Facebook ran registration drives in Canada and the U.K. last year, and now runs voting reminders in the lead-up to elections “in all countries that are scored free or partly free by the nonprofit Freedom House,” McAlister says. Facebook has previously said it nudged voters during the Scottish referendum in 2014, the Irish referendum in 2015, and the U.K. election later that year. In 2018, the company told Das Magazin‘s Hannes Grassegger that it also ran voter drives in the U.K. during the 2016 European Union referendum and in Germany’s 2017 federal elections. Screenshots Grassegger found online show voter notices in India, Colombia, Holland, Ireland, Hong Kong, and South Africa. Voters have also been reminded about elections in South Korea and Israel, as well as in “endangered democracies” like the Philippines, Hungary, and Turkey, which is listed as “not free” by Freedom House. As in the U.S., Facebook says it aims to show voter notifications to all users of voting age in a given country, but that hasn’t always happened. During Iceland’s 2017 parliamentary elections, Grassegger noted, only some users saw the election day reminder. Facebook said the alert not being shown to every user had to do with users’ individual notification settings or their use of an older version of the Facebook app. In the U.S. this year, Facebook says it plans to show its election reminders to as many U.S. users as it can find on its platforms—including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger—in the months leading up to November. “I believe Facebook has a responsibility not just to prevent voter suppression—which disproportionately targets people of color—but also to actively support well-informed voter engagement, registration, and turnout,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in an op-ed last week. But as in previous elections, information about how precisely that works, and who it impacts, will likely remain hidden.