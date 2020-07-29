Even amid COVID-19, NASA’s Mars 2020 rover is ready for takeoff

After nine years in development, the Mars 2020 rover, Perseverance , was entering its final four months when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. By then, the separate spacecraft sections had arrived at Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida for assembly and testing. With diminishing margins for error or delays, teams were suddenly thrust into working from home with family distractions. Adding to the pressure was a four-week launch window that, if missed, would push the mission back two years and a half billion dollars.

“Putting together a spacecraft to Mars and not making a mistake is hard no matter what,” said NASA Deputy Project Manager Matt Wallace. “Trying to do it during the middle of a pandemic is a lot harder. Everyone told us we could not have come up with a better name than Perseverance.” (Wallace and others in this story spoke during or in videos presented at a virtual June press conference.)

Despite this seismic hurdle, the Mars 2020 rover is on track for a July 30 launch toward its seven-month, 314-million-mile journey to the Red Planet. Its two-year mission is to gather samples suggesting past microscopic life for subsequent retrieval and return to Earth, explore the 4 billion-year-old geology of the Jezero Crater landing site, and demonstrate technologies for future robotic and human exploration. The mission has cost $2.4 billion from development through launch, with another $300 million earmarked for operations and surface science.

“It’s not lost on me that 51 years ago on July 20, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were walking on the moon for the first time in history,” said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine. “And during that time, they did the first-ever lunar return mission. Here we are with Mars Perseverance, getting ready to do the first Mars return mission.”

Perseverance is the ninth and most sophisticated NASA spacecraft to visit Mars and the first step in the agency’s decades-in-planning Mars Sample Return campaign, which involves multiple spacecraft and partnerships with the European Space Agency. It will drill for, analyze, and collect samples of rocks and soil from areas once thought to have been habitable, and set them aside in sealed sterile tube caches for a retrieval mission launching in 2026 that returns them to Earth in 2031 for more detailed study. Perseverance will look for chemical and molecular fossils that provide scientific confirmation of past life, known as biosignatures. The samples will also offer clues as to how the planet evolved over time.

“Samples from Mars have the potential to profoundly change our understanding of the origin, evolution, and distribution of life on Mars and elsewhere in the solar system,” said Lori Glaze, NASA director of planetary science.

Other data collection will contribute to eventual manned missions to Mars. By monitoring environmental conditions, NASA scientists will better understand how to protect human explorers. Perseverance will also demonstrate technologies that use natural resources for life support and fuel, like producing oxygen from carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere. Then there’s Ingenuity, a softball-size helicopter with 4-foot rotors designed to fly in the thinner Martian atmosphere. It will attempt three 90-second test flights and aerial photography, making it the first aircraft to fly on another planet. Future generations of this prototype might enable aerial explorations, probe difficult-to-reach destinations, carry small payloads, and scout for human crews.