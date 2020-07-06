How businesses are changing operations—and liking the results—in 2020

No matter what sort of economy emerges beyond COVID-19, what’s truly normal is how even in the best of times business owners are obsessed with blazing a productive path forward. And they’re always ready to pivot.

This was evident among the dozens of small businesses we surveyed about their changing operations. We wondered: Which are temporary adjustments, and which may become permanent innovations?

It’s no secret that remote working has skyrocketed amid social distancing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new recommendations for office buildings make remote work all the more attractive for employers who don’t rely on manufacturing floors or retail traffic.

But plenty of business owners already have been impressed by the flexibility and productivity gains. One packaging company and Principal® client hadn’t offered remote work prior to the pandemic. But its operations director now sees its effectiveness and how much her employees enjoy it.

Another business shifting to 80 percent remote work “implemented scheduled meetings to keep everyone on task and promote employee engagement and accountability.”

Remote working by far was the most popular change in business operations likely to continue . But it wasn’t the only example. Here are five other trends that rose to the top and may provide ideas for your own business.