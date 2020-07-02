China’s sweeping national security law: How will it affect business in Hong Kong?

On Tuesday, an order out of Beijing instituted a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong, one that was promised over a month ago and delivered on the 23rd anniversary of the transfer of power in Hong Kong from British to Chinese hands.

Now, 23 years later, the law’s passing makes clear the extent of China’s reach not just within Hong Kong but throughout the global community.

What the law says

The law, which upset Hong Kong residents by threatening Hong Kong’s culturally separate status and drew criticism from free-speech activists, criminalizes “acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorist activities, and collusion with foreign or external forces to endanger national security,” and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

On Wednesday, the first arrests under the new law were made, during a flood of protests from pro-democracy residents who have been decrying Chinese influence since last year’s Fugitive Offenders bill sought extradition to mainland China.

But despite facing political opposition from several international governments—including the Trump administration, which imposed trade restrictions between the U.S. and Hong Kong hours before the law was passed—China has been able to smoothly move forward with its squeeze on Hong Kong, helped by its sway in the business world. While some global tycoons were concerned the law might hurt Hong Kong’s profitability as a financial capital in Asia after its stock market plunged last month, their fears were eased as China poured billions of dollars in stock offerings and property deals into the city, assuring business dealers it would remain as lucrative as ever.

As the New York Times notes, in the last three weeks, Chinese e-commerce company JD.com raised $3.9 billion by selling shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, and Chinese online gaming company NetEase raised $2.7 billion. And in November, retail giant Alibaba raised $11.2 billion in Hong Kong’s largest offering since 2010. Alibaba also signed a lease for expensive office space in Hong Kong, propping up the city’s property market along with Chinese insurer Ping An, which spent $1.45 billion to purchase space atop the West Kowloon district’s high-speed rail station.

The risk of not toeing the line

Striking another tone, China has warned that businesses that do not fall in line with Beijing’s orders risk negative financial repercussions, as China controls one of the world’s biggest consumer markets.