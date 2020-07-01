Trans Journalists Association goes from Facebook group to global organization

The Trans Journalists Association, which launched yesterday, has since grown to an estimated 100 members, including people in Canada and the United Kingdom, says Kam Burns, an associate engagement manager at Wired and a member of the group’s organizing committee. TJA has been in the works for about a year; it began as a Facebook group and then migrated to Slack.

“The more we talked and realized we were all experiencing the same thing, we wanted to make it more formal,” he says. “Yesterday was the launch, and we just wanted to sneak it before Pride Month ended.”

TJA has released a style guide. Among the entries: “transgender” is an adjective, not a noun; ask interview subjects for their pronouns to avoid misgendering them; and don’t used “transgendered” or “sex reassignment.” The document also advises newsrooms to include more trans sources in stories that aren’t about trans issues and to update bylines on past stories when reporters or writers change their names.

That style guides can effect change for print, broadcast, and online media is a very real possibility. In recent weeks, numerous newsrooms from CNN, the Los Angeles Times, and BuzzFeed News to the Chicago Sun-Times, the Associated Press, and the New York Times have started to capitalize the B in Black when referring to race, ethnicity, and culture.

“We’re super happy to see that,” Burns says about the update, driven by the National Association of Black Journalists.

No dues, no hierarchy

He adds that TJA isn’t charging dues in order to make membership accessible for people with different financial needs. The group has a nonhierarchical leadership structure; 18 people, primarily journalists, are listed as members of the organizing committee on the group’s website.