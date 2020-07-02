This isn’t just a new Gatorade bottle—it’s Serena Williams’s life

Throughout her career, Serena Williams has grabbed headlines not just for her dominance on the court, but for her bold outfit choices as well.

To some, her now-iconic catsuits, tutus, bold prints, and more may seem to supersede function.

But to Williams, fashion and performance go hand in hand.

“My sister and I both say, ‘Look good, feel good, play good,'” Williams says.

Now she’s channeling that philosophy into a limited-edition Gatorade bottle.

As part of Gatorade’s Gx customizable hydration line, Williams designed a bottle that encompasses more than just something to hold your electrolytic fruit punch.

“I wanted to create something that tells a story about not only my strength as an athlete but also my strength as a mom,” Williams says.