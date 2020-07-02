You can now smell like space, with this new NASA-inspired fragrance

Yes, to experience the sights and sounds of space, you could still nab one of the two remaining SpaceX tickets . But if you don’t have 55 million bucks to spare, you can now experience the smell of space. It’s not zero gravity, but it is virtually zero commitment.

How exactly? With a new NASA-inspired fragrance. A new Kickstarter campaign brings Eau de Space to the general public—just in case you want to spritz a little essence of the vast unknown behind the ears. You can back the campaign by purchasing a bottle for $29, and they’ll match your purchase with a donation to a local STEM program.



The new fragrance is based on a scent NASA developed decades ago, according to the Kickstarter campaign. The space agency had contracted specialists to create the “smell of space” to acclimate astronauts as part of their training and eliminate any environmental surprises prior to lift off. Eau de Space product manager Matt Richmond recently told CNN, “Astronauts describe the smell as a mix of gunpowder, seared steak, raspberries, and rum.” The fragrance was developed by Steve Pearce, the founder of Omega Ingredients, a company that develops natural ingredients for the food and beverage, cosmetic, and toiletry industries.

The Eau de Space packaging is minimal and modern. The design uses a lightweight, slightly rounded, all-caps, sans serif in black, over a light gray illustration of a space suit on a white background. There’s an ever so small N° 1, a la Chanel N° 5, in the top left corner of the package and on the bottle’s label.

Eau de Space is the latest attempt to bottle the smell of a place—take this New York City candle, or these Tom Dixon candles with a scent to evoke “historical memories of British life.” This location just happens to be very far off.