How to optimize your work-from-home set-up for a remote summer

I’ve been working from home full time for seven years now as a freelance writer, and over the years, I’ve learned a lot when it comes to optimizing how I work from home—mostly through trial and error.

With shutdowns related to coronavirus, I’ve found myself spending even more time at home lately, so I made some further upgrades to my setup, which have not only improved my work routine but have also made me more productive, less stressed, and generally finding better balance while living and working in the same space.

I’m sharing my best tips for how you can do the same and make a few minor adjustments that have major positive impacts when it comes to working from home.

Create a nonwork space in your workspace

If you have a few extra square feet in your home office (in my case, an empty corner of the room), use it to create a designated area for nonwork activities.

I opted to create a comfortable spot for reading, relaxation, and meditation practice with an oversized armchair from Sixpenny, a small side table from Article, and a lamp with an adjustable intensity and color setting to accommodate different activities done at different times of the day. It’s a simple arrangement that has made a huge difference in managing my mental health and taking a more mindful approach to the workday.

Having this space helps me maintain a healthier workday, encourages me to take breaks throughout the day (rather than being locked onto my desk chair all day), and gives me a place to both slowly start the workday and wind down at the end. Research shows this is a wise move: Regular meditation practice is a powerful cognitive-behavioral coping strategy for modifying the ways in which we respond to daily stressors.

Bring the outdoors inside

If you stepped into my home office right now, you might think you’d entered a greenhouse. This is because I’ve recently added quite a few green plants to my workspace with selections from local greenhouses and ordered through online plant company the Sill. With two pets at home with me, I made sure they were animal-friendly varieties that were overall low maintenance.