Tom Cruise only has to say 6 words in a movie to make the U.S. annual median wage

It’s no surprise that Hollywood’s elite are in an economic stratosphere that the average person can only dream of.

But mobile gaming company Casumo recently released a project that highlights just how vast that disparity actually is.

After compiling actors’ reported salaries and the number of words in their scripts, Casumo compared its results against the annual median wage in the United States, which is $38,640.

Per their findings, Tom Cruise earns a staggering $7,091 per word, more than any actor in Hollywood. That means he only has to say about six words on screen to hit the median wage. Kurt Russell ($5,682) and Johnny Depp ($4,877) round out the top 3 earners for men, while Cameron Diaz, Courtney Cox, and Jodie Foster earn the most among women at $4,637, $3,528, and $3,265 per word, respectively.

Casumo also broke out which roles earned actors the most money per word. The top 3 for men:

1. Kurt Russell as Todd in Soldier: $36,855 per word

2. Liam Neeson as Zeus in Clash of the Titans: $35,211 per word

3. Johnny Depp as Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland: $34,037 per word

And top 3 for the women: