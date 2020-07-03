We have a window to create a more racially equitable workplace. Will we take advantage of it?

After months of working from home, some workers say they are ready to get back to the office , though not necessarily getting back to normal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has cracked open flaws in the traditional office environment, and a new workplace model is already emerging, one which puts the employees’ needs at its center and empowers them to choose where and how they work.

At the same time, Americans are clamoring for a different kind of systematic change. The Black Lives Matter movement has underlined, once more, the racism that confronts Black Americans in every part of society, and the workplace is no exception. This comes during a pandemic that disproportionately affects African Americans, who make up 52% of diagnoses and 58% of deaths nationally.

So given all of this, it’s reasonable to expect a distinction in Black and white attitudes toward the return to the workplace, but the sheer magnitude of the growing distinction is surprising, based on a new series of polls from Workstat—the workplace data project run by my workspace company, Industrious, and the software company Elucd.

According to the program, 60% of white respondents want to return to their workplace as soon as they’re able. Only 44% of Black respondents agree. And over the past month, the number of Black respondents who don’t think it will be safe to go back to the office until 2021 has increased by 11 points. Another troubling gap: 36% of white respondents have no concerns about returning to work, compared to 17% of Black respondents who feel the same.

Let’s examine what these numbers mean more closely. More Black respondents (35%) said that their biggest worry was that other individuals’ behaviors would put them in danger more than any other category.

Next, a tie between the fear that their employer would not do enough to ensure their safety (21%) and that commuting to the office would put them at risk (21%).