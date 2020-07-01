NASA has been filming the Sun for 10 years. Here’s the gorgeous, jaw-dropping footage

NASA recently released a time-lapse video featuring its decade-long coverage of the Sun—and the result is just as gorgeously mind-boggling as you’d expect.

June 2020 marked 10 years of NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory capturing footage of the Sun, which translates to a dizzying 425 million high-resolution images and 20,000,000 gigabytes of data.

“This information has enabled countless new discoveries about the workings of our closest star and how it influences the solar system,” NASA said in a statement. “The video shows the rise and fall in activity that occurs as part of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and eruptions.”

“A Decade of Sun” is compiled in a way where each second represents one day, leading to the final runtime of 61 minutes.

But if you’re pressed for time, NASA also condensed its incredible footage to just 1 minute.