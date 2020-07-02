Asking yourself these 2 questions can change your life

How many times have you said this? It’s easy to accept life as it is. It’s hard to challenge the opinions of others and the status quo that you’ve come to see as “normal.” The thing is, it’s even harder to accept what you need to do in order to change your circumstances. When you ask questions, you challenge those long-believed opinions and are quickly faced with what you need to change.

So instead of asking the questions and responding with a powerful Challenge accepted! you choose the easy route, utter those words of surrender, that’s just how it is, and let a little bit of your power escape. In choosing to accept life as it is, you’re affirming to yourself—and those around you—I can’t change this. There’s no point in trying.

This tricky little habit of accepting our circumstances keeps us in jobs we hate, stories that hold us back, relationships that hurt, and places that don’t feel like home. The problem is we do it for so long that one day, we look around and feel a nagging sense of dissatisfaction. We’re not fulfilled with our lives, or worse, we don’t recognize it—despite having played an active role in creating it.

For the majority of my life, I accepted what others told me and acted accordingly. In grade school, teachers told me, You’re too bossy, so I kept my hand down in class. In college, people told me, You’re rude, so I got quiet. Slowly but surely, the “norm” was being created for me. Be quiet. Keep your opinions to yourself.

After college, I found a renewed sense of who I am. Suddenly, I felt like I could say: I like who I am. If you don’t, deal with it. Yet I was still unsatisfied. I was living in my hometown of Burlington, Vermont, selling cellphones, and going to the same places every weekend. I realized my life looked a lot like the one I had in college. Except now, I wasn’t living the carefree life of a college student; I was working to pay bills, getting familiar with my newfound student debt, and the prospect of finding a well-paying job as a writer looked grim after submitting dozens of applications.

I wasn’t excited or energized about my future, so I asked a life-changing question: Where do I want to live? I don’t have to stay in this place if I don’t want to.