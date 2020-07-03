Strict voter ID laws directly reduce minority turnout

In the past two decades, strict voter ID laws have popped up in states across the country in a supposed effort to prevent voter fraud. But civil liberty experts have long said that voter fraud is a fallacy. The real problem at our polls, they say , is one of low voter participation, and such laws only work to hurt that participation—especially among minorities. New research gives even more weight to that claim. Using official election data, a new study demonstrates the direct discriminatory impact of strict voter ID laws on racial and ethnic minority turnout. These laws, which require voters to show a specific form of photo identification at the polls, disproportionally drive down turnout in more racially diverse areas, the study shows, compared to whiter ones.

The study focuses on four states—Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, and Wisconsin—that have implemented particularly draconian voter ID laws in the period between the 2012 and 2016 elections. Researchers looked at how turnout changed in those states’ counties in the two elections, comparing more racially diverse counties with whiter ones.

The researchers also compared the county data of those four states to that of demographically similar states that had not passed such laws, to find the relative drop in turnout and to mitigate the role of other factors that may have affected voter turnout. In order to do that, they used official aggregate turnout data for the two elections from all 3,142 counties in the U.S. and census data to help break each county down by racial and ethnic makeup.

The results showed a concrete effect on minority turnout. “Racial and ethnic minority turnout is dropping, relative to white turnout, more when these laws are passed than when not,” says Zoltan Hajnal, a professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego, and one of the study’s coauthors.

Voter turnout in counties with a 75% nonwhite population declined by 1.5% more in states that just adopted strict ID laws than in states that did not. While that’s not a staggering number, Hajnal emphasizes the principle: “Any relative decline in minority turnout is significant,” he says. “Any law that disproportionately burdens racial minorities is discriminatory.”

Even that small percentage has the ability to decide the outcome of a tight election, such as in 2016. Hajnal points specifically to Wisconsin, where the margin of victory for Trump was 0.77%, and which is likely to be a contentious swing state again in 2020. “It’s quite possible that that this could have been a deciding factor in an extremely tight election like Wisconsin,” he says.

The four laws chosen for this study were deemed the strictest by the researchers because they all require a photo ID on site with few exceptions. While the National Conference of State Legislatures deems Alabama’s less strict, because it allows the alternative for two election officials on site to vouch for a voter’s identity, Hajnal says that’s “a near impossibility for the most residents of the state.”