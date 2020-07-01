Here’s what Bill Gates is reading and binging during the COVID-19 pandemic

Yesterday Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates sat down with Fast Company’s editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta to talk about a range of topics surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including Gates’s expectations for a vaccine timeline and the U.S. government’s response to the outbreak.

Gates, of course, has a deep breadth of knowledge on all-things pandemic and public health. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been working on fighting various communicable diseases for two decades now. It’s little wonder, then, why he is one of the most high-profile public figures people turn to to get insight into COVID-19’s future and the world’s response to it.

Yet, considering his status as COVID-19 sage, it’s easy to forget Bill Gates is just a mere mortal like the rest of us. Even he needs a breather from a constant stream of COVID-19-related news.

Gates, of course, is an avid reader, however, he admitted that during the first few months of the pandemic, he “read less than I had for decades because there was so much disease-related readings that I wasn’t doing other things.” But Gates went on to tell Mehta in recent months he’s back to reading—and watching various content.

Here’s what that includes: