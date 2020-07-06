Why personality tests could derail your future goals

If you’ve ever taken a personality test, you may have been eager to review the results. Maybe you’re a Helper or Achiever on the Enneagram chart. Or perhaps, like me, you’re an INTP on Myers-Briggs.

While these tests can be fun to take—who doesn’t love to learn about themselves?—they could also hold you back, says Benjamin Hardy, psychologist and author of Personality Isn’t Permanent: Break Free From Self-Limiting Beliefs and Rewrite Your Story.

“Personality tests promote the misconception that personality is innate and unchanging,” he says. “They look at your past to predict your future, and that can be sad for someone who wants to grow or change. Anyone who wants to make a change wants their future self driving, not their past.”

Why we love tests

Personality tests are popular because people are fascinated by profiles, says Hardy. “We like to develop theories to explain things, but people are not easy to categorize; we’re not like fruit and vegetables,” he says. “People are harder to predict, and personality tests can create stereotypes that cause trouble. It’s like assuming all women or people from a religious denomination or race are the same.”

Tests can also feel comforting as they can give you a sense of identity. “Your personality is how you consistently act and behave,” says Hardy. “Your identity is how you define yourself, and it can predict your personality. It’s a label you can use to explain yourself to others, but it imposes limitations. A label may be accurate at a single point in time, but it will also be false many times, even throughout a single day.”

Take the results lightly

Ask yourself if you’re the same person you were 10 years ago. Hardy argues that most of us would say “no.” “If you’re not embarrassed about who you were 12 months ago, you’re not growing,” he says. “You probably don’t hate who you were in the past. But you’ve probably gone through a lot, and you see things differently. You may have different habits, patterns, choices, and priorities.”

It’s healthy to view your former person as a different self. It’s also good to think of your future self as someone else too. “When you view your future self as a different person, you can make intentional decisions for that person in the present,” says Hardy. “You can also engage in a deliberate practice or learning. When you realize that your future self will be someone different than you are today, you don’t get so hung up on your identity.”