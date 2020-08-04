The 74 individuals featured on Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business list for 2020 hail from a wide range of industries—from AI to entertainment, healthcare to agriculture, and more—but they have one thing in common: Their unique and unprecedented efforts over the past year have already led toward meaningful change, within their sectors and beyond. And what a year it’s been. Together, their stories, like that of the computer scientist who exposed the racial bias in facial recognition software used by Big Tech, offer not just a kaleidoscopic view of today’s turbulent and evolving business landscape but a telescopic glimpse of the future. We hope you’re as inspired by learning about them as we were in selecting them.