The 74 individuals featured on Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business list for 2020 hail from a wide range of industries—from AI to entertainment, healthcare to agriculture, and more—but they have one thing in common: Their unique and unprecedented efforts over the past year have already led toward meaningful change, within their sectors and beyond. And what a year it’s been. Together, their stories, like that of the computer scientist who exposed the racial bias in facial recognition software used by Big Tech, offer not just a kaleidoscopic view of today’s turbulent and evolving business landscape but a telescopic glimpse of the future. We hope you’re as inspired by learning about them as we were in selecting them.

The Full List
raising the standard
showing us what we need to see
breaking through
investing fully
designing a superior solution
fostering community
finding new (and sometimes better) uses for things
expanding our current reality
shielding us from tech’s negative effects
leveling the field
channeling energy
sustaining us and the planet
helping our economy work for more people
bringing joy

FOR raising the standard

Melanie Bender

General manager, Versed

Joy Buolamwini

Computer scientist, artist, and founder, Algorithmic Justice League

Parris Goebel

Choreographer

Mary D. Nichols

Chair, California Air Resources Board

Jeffrey Whitford

Head of global corporate responsibility, MilliporeSigma

FOR showing us what we need to see

Reginald Dwayne Betts

Poet and defense attorney

Julie K. Brown

Investigative reporter, Miami Herald

Corinna Gardner

Senior curator of design and digital design, architecture and digital, V&A Museum

Lauren Gardner

Codirector of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering, Johns Hopkins University

Monica Lewinsky

Activist

Melina Matsoukas

Director

Rebecca Sugar

Creator, Steven Universe

Jason deCaires Taylor

Founder and sculptor, Museum of Underwater Art

FOR breaking through

Erica Esrick and David A. Williams

Attending physician, Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center; senior vice president and chief scientific officer, Boston Children’s Hospital

Hartmut Neven

Distinguished scientist, Google

Brandon Riegg

VP of nonscripted series and comedy specials, Netflix

FOR investing fully

Ryan Reynolds

Cofounder and CEO, Maximum Effort; co-owner, Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile

FOR designing a superior solution

Roland Edel

Chief technology officer, Siemens Mobility Division

Philip Ehrhorn, Anne Marieke Eveleens, Saskia Studer, and Francis Zoet

Cofounders, Great Bubble Barrier

Michael Hansen

CEO, Cengage

Matanya Horowitz

CEO, AMP Robotics

Clementine Jacoby

CEO, Recidiviz

Rosina Samadani and Uzma Samadani

CEO; founder, Oculogica

Stacey Sigmon

Associate professor of psychiatry; director, Center on Rural Addiction, University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine

Paul Steinberg

SVP of technology, Motorola Solutions

FOR fostering community

Rana Beiruti

Cofounder and director, Amman Design Week

Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff

Executive producers, Exactly Right

Matthew Peltier

Founder and CEO, Community

Mia Perdomo and Andrea de la Piedra

Co-CEOs, Aequales

Li Xiang

Founder, X+Living

FOR finding new (and sometimes better) uses for things

Sam Aaron

Creator, Sonic Pi

Kourtney Morgan

Senior designer, men’s and women’s sportswear, Patagonia

John Mulaney

Comedian, actor, writer

Abhay Parasnis

CTO, Adobe

Krista Scruggs

Founder and winemaker, Zafa Wines

FOR expanding our current reality

Holly Herndon

Musician

Anifa Mvuemba

Founder, Hanifa

Thomas Rimmele

Director, Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, National Solar Observatory

FOR shielding us from tech’s negative effects

Angela Benton

Founder and CEO, Streamlytics

Katharina Borchert

Chief innovation officer, Mozilla

Kade Crockford

Director, Technology for Liberty Program, American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts

Stina Ehrensvärd

Cofounder and CEO, Yubico

Bob Kain

Founder and CEO, LunaDNA

Brad Smith

President, Microsoft

FOR leveling the field

Celeste Barber

Comedian

Matthew A. Cherry

Filmmaker

Amanda de Cadenet

Founder, Girlgaze

Jeremy O. Harris

Playwright, Slave Play

Nneka Ogwumike

President, Women’s National Basketball Players Association

Mel Spigelman

President and CEO, TB Alliance

FOR channeling energy

Inna Braverman

Cofounder and CEO, Eco Wave Power

Bill Gross

Founder and CEO, Heliogen

Albert Straus

Owner and founder, Straus Family Creamery

Twyla Tharp

Dancer, choreographer, author

FOR sustaining us and the planet

Celeste Holz-Schietinger

Director of research, Impossible Foods

Camilla Marcus

Restaurateur, Westbourne

Darian McBain

Global director, corporate affairs and sustainability, Thai Union Group

Lindsay McCormick

Founder and CEO, Bite Toothpaste Bits

Matthew Wadiak

Founder and CEO, Cooks Venture

FOR helping our economy work for more people

Bechara Choucair

Chief community health officer, Kaiser Permanente

Hilary Cottam

Author, Radical Help, and activist

Jane Fraser

President, Citi, and CEO, global consumer banking

Meriah Garrett

Head of design, USAA

Mariana Mazzucato

Professor and founder, University College London’s Institute for Innovation and Public Purpose

Bruce Poon Tip

Founder, G Adventures

Ben Volk

Director of global payment acceptance and customer experience, Amazon

FOR bringing joy

David Byrne

Creator and performer, American Utopia

