4 sobering takeaways from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Senate testimony

Cases could keep spiking : Fauci told the Senate he “would not be surprised” if new coronavirus cases increased to

We need to play the long game : He said that only focusing on the areas that have rising COVID cases will not help in the long run.

Mask up : Fauci, along with other health professionals, urged the public to continue to wear face coverings. CDC Director Robert Redfield told young people specifically that they are not exempt from wearing a mask.

A new normal for schools: Fauci said schools should reopen per CDC guidelines and be open to modifying school schedules, alternating days, and even virtual lessons.

He also suggested “

pool testing

a potential tool for public schools attempting to reopen in the fall.