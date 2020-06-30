Here are all the major movies that are supposed to hit theaters this year, pandemic be damned

At this point in the pandemic—especially with clusters of COVID-19 spiking in certain regions, just as many states are grappling with reopening—it makes sense to assume that everything is canceled. But not everything is shut down amid reopenings. And with the virus still spreading, obviously, the safest thing to do is stay at home. However, there are still an optimistic few in the movie industry who are keeping hope alive that people will come to movie theaters in a matter of mere days.

A recent study conducted by analytics firm Performance Research showed that 90% of respondents want a COVID-19 vaccine before going back to cinemas. We’re a long way from a vaccine, but that hasn’t stopped Hollywood from moving forward with plans to release many films in theaters instead of opting for streaming.

Way back at the beginning of March, the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, announced it was moving from an April to a November release. Many others followed, some even pushing their dates multiple times. It’s all very hard to keep track of, so here’s a list of which major releases you can expect to catch in the theater, from now through December.

That is, until they all get pushed yet again. (Yes, we will be updating this list.)

July

Cut Throat City, 7/17

RZA’s Hurricane Katrina crime heist drama was initially scheduled for a March 14 release, but it’s expected for theatrical release next month.

August

Broken Hearts Gallery, 8/7

Tenet, 8/12

Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new spectacle has now been moved to this, its third date.