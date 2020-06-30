UPDATES: COVID-19
Here are all the major movies that are supposed to hit theaters this year, pandemic be damned

Confused about all the delays for the year’s biggest movies? You’re not alone. Here’s what studios are planning to release in theaters through the end of the year.

[Photo: lu_lettering/Pixabay; Mulan: courtesy of Disney; Dune: Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures; Tenet: Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Pictures]
By Starr Rhett Rocque2 minute Read

At this point in the pandemic—especially with clusters of COVID-19 spiking in certain regions, just as many states are grappling with reopening—it makes sense to assume that everything is canceled. But not everything is shut down amid reopenings. And with the virus still spreading, obviously, the safest thing to do is stay at home. However, there are still an optimistic few in the movie industry who are keeping hope alive that people will come to movie theaters in a matter of mere days.

A recent study conducted by analytics firm Performance Research showed that 90% of respondents want a COVID-19 vaccine before going back to cinemas. We’re a long way from a vaccine, but that hasn’t stopped Hollywood from moving forward with plans to release many films in theaters instead of opting for streaming.

Way back at the beginning of March, the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, announced it was moving from an April to a November release. Many others followed, some even pushing their dates multiple times. It’s all very hard to keep track of, so here’s a list of which major releases you can expect to catch in the theater, from now through December.

That is, until they all get pushed yet again. (Yes, we will be updating this list.)

July

Cut Throat City, 7/17
RZA’s Hurricane Katrina crime heist drama was initially scheduled for a March 14 release, but it’s expected for theatrical release next month.

August

Broken Hearts Gallery, 8/7

Tenet, 8/12
Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated new spectacle has now been moved to this, its third date.

Let Him Go, 8/21

Mulan, 8/21
Disney is determined to deliver a blockbuster experience. This is Mulan‘s third date, and theaters in New York, Los Angeles, and China still aren’t open.

Antebellum, 8/21

New Mutants

September

Monster Hunter, 9/4

A Quiet Place Part 2, 9/4

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 9/11

Without Remorse, 9/18

The King’s Man, 9/18

Candyman, 9/25
The Jordan Peele-written and -produced reboot was pushed back from June 12.

Praise This, 9/25

The Trial of the Chicago 7, 9/25

October

Wonder Woman: 1984, 10/2
This was first pushed from November 2019 to June 2020.

Death on the Nile, 10/9

The Witches, 10/9

Halloween Kills, 10/16

The French Dispatch, 10/16

G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes, 10/23

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, 10/23

Come Play, 10/30

Fatale, 10/30

November

Black Widow, 11/6

Stillwater, 11/6

Clifford the Big Red Dog, 11/13

Deep Water, 11/13

No Time to Die, 11/20

Soul, 11/20

The Man From Toronto, 11/20

Voyagers, 11/25

Happiest Season, 11/25

December

Samaritan, 12/11

Free Guy, 12/11

Dune, 12/18

Coming 2 America, 12/18

West Side Story, 12/18

The Croods 2, 12/23

Top Gun: Maverick, 12/23

News of the World, 12/25

The Last Duel, 12/25

Respect, 12/25

