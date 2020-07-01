Summer happy hours are canceled this year. Here are 7 remote bonding activities to try instead

Before COVID-19, “Summer Fridays” equated to team lunches sharing weekend plans to hit the beach, barbeque outdoors, or venture out of the city for some fresh air and nature. With the warmer weather also came more team outings from mini-golfing to picnics, pool days, or impromptu drinks with coworkers to cap off a Friday before going off to everyone’s respective weekends.

Welcome to the socially distanced summer of 2020, where many circumstances have changed, but team bonding is especially important in the virtual settings we operate within these days. Beyond the physical and mental health benefits of social interaction, creating virtual team bonding activities is important to maintaining an engaged corporate culture. Not only are engaged cultures more productive, but according to research by Gallup, companies with high engagement are 21% more profitable and report better health outcomes. In an economic environment where budgets are tight and every dollar counts, productivity is more important than ever.

Even without the ability to connect in person, there are team bonding events that companies can easily implement to get their teams moving, laughing, and get that Friday Feeling activated.

“Sweatwork” with your team

Sweatworking is an easy way to turn a team event into a workout that everyone can participate in from their respective locations. Group classes from popular studios like Barry’s or Fhitting Room LIVE can be done over Zoom, and it’s a great way to build some exercise into the day and the energy boost is guaranteed.

Taking everyone’s stress levels down is paramount with no separation between work life and home life. Together, teams can work out the knots from sitting at makeshift home offices with a group stretch or chair yoga class. All employees can participate in this type of activity regardless of their fitness level, and it is powerful in reinvigorating everyone for the rest of your day.

Get your Zen on

Mental health has become a major focus for employers as people are dealing with unprecedented levels of stress due to quarantine, a lack of social interaction, and other external stressors. Setting aside time for mindfulness shows employees that a company is dedicated to their well-being and helps everyone start meetings with a clear mind and positive attitude.

For instance, bring some calm into the next team meeting by starting with a 10-minute guided meditation from an app like Calm or Inscape, or join a breathwork collective, through which you can join a breathwork-focused Zoom class. It’s an easy way to help people reconnect and quiet their minds for a more focused and productive discussion.