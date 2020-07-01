3 strategies that ensure your diversity initiatives go beyond box-checking

That’s a start. You did not know what you did not know and you did the best that you could with the knowledge that you had. But we also have to create space to wrestle with a deeper question. What do we do when “the work” requires so much more? How do we actualize and operationalize the intentions of anti-racism, so that they don’t ring hollow when it comes to our actual actions in the workplace?

The reality is that the work of increasing and embedding a culture of diversity, inclusion, and equitable practice in the workplace is so much more than a checklist. To treat diversity, equity, and inclusion work (DEI) as a to-do list with a finite start and finish will only result in the stunted growth of the very culture you are hoping to manifest. It is not sustainable, and there are better ways to address equity so that it not only sounds but is authentic.

Corporate leaders who are ready to pursue the true work of DEI need to be able to answer five key questions for their employees:

How will this impact leadership decisions?

How are we expected to implement this into our daily work functions?

How will it impact our mission and vision?

How will my manager uphold these values in our day-to-day interactions?

How will we codify all of this work that we say is so important to us?

If you are looking at this list and feeling overwhelmed, take a breath.

The glue to the change that you are seeking begins with a simple word: capacity. A sense of urgency to change your organization, particularly through checklists or other quick fixes, can potentially do more harm than good. An organization primed to change the world in the absence of the capacity that it needs to see that change through will fall short. People with urgency and no skills or tools to be urgent cannot shift your organizational culture or support you to reach important equity goals such as an increased staff of color, more diverse representation on boards and in leadership, and greater retention and feelings of belonging within your current staff.

In our work, we know that the best way for organizations to reach their goals and to sustain these outcomes requires a multilayered cultural approach. There are three very specific practices to embrace.

Top-down efforts

First, the work must begin with the C-suite and board and cascade down to the rest of your organization. Organizational change begins at the top. DEI not only requires knowledge from leaders about what DEI is through the lens of your organization. DEI also asks our most formal executive leaders to communicate through loss (people do not fear change, they fear loss), and to communicate a vision even in the face of uncertainty.