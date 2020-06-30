Walmart yanks ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise from its website

Walmart is no longer selling “All Lives Matter” clothing on its website after coming under fire for the merchandise, which references the Black Lives Matter movement and mantra.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer has removed those items sold by its third-party Marketplace vendors “indefinitely” after some associates and customers raised concerns.

“We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect,” the company said in a written statement. “However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.”

As of this morning, Walmart had other “Lives Matter” merchandise for sale on its website, including “Irish Lives Matter,” “Bartender Lives Matter,” “Blue Lives Matter,” and “Extra Lives Matter.”

“The lives being impacted by ongoing racial injustice are the lives of Black people and people of color, and that’s why we are placing an emphasis there,” the statement continued. “We are also increasing our scrutiny of various ‘Lives Matter’ products on our marketplace to ensure compliance with our terms and conditions.”

Walmart’s retail rival Amazon continues to list some “All Lives Matter” merchandise on its marketplace. The e-commerce giant did not respond immediately to Fast Company‘s request for comment on the issue.

The Black Lives Matter movement was founded in 2013 but saw a big resurgence this year due to the numerous examples of police killing unarmed African Americans that drew national ire, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.