What to do if you’re not ready to go back to the office yet

Various areas of the country are reopening after COVID-19 forced much of the country to either work from home or apply for unemployment benefits. As more companies make plans for employees to return to the office, a new Korn Ferry survey indicates that employees might not be ready. Half of those surveyed are afraid for their health , even though 75% think their companies will do a good job providing a safe workplace. Less than one in three (32%) say it’s “highly likely” that they will head back to their desks when the office reopens.

Attitudes about going back to the office vary considerably from employee to employee and place to place, says Jeff Levin-Scherz, MD, national coleader of the health management practice at Willis Towers Watson and assistant professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. While some people may be tired of trying to work at home, other people may be genuinely afraid for their own health or that of vulnerable loved ones.

“Employees should be asking what the employer has done to be sure the workplace remains safe and query about the transmission rate in the community,” he says. Here are some of the key questions you should be asking as you make your decision about going back to the office:

What safety measures have been put in place?

Understanding what measures your employer has put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is critical to informing your decision about whether to go back, says psychologist Sherry Benton, founder and chief science officer of TAO Connect, a company that provides virtual mental health and education tools for professionals and clients. Measures such as requiring masks, distancing workstations, enhancing cleaning and disinfecting, checking temperatures, and the like are baseline precautions. Water fountains and ice machines may be turned off.

Benton says you should also ask about the building’s features. Does it have an HVAC system that circulates air from other offices? If you need to use the building elevator, what distancing protocols or additional disinfecting have been implemented? Think through the potential risks and ask how they have been mitigated.

Have scheduling changes been made?

Another way to mitigate risk is to stagger scheduling so fewer people are in the office at the same time, Levin-Scherz says. Ask about whether employees will return on staggered schedules to reduce the number of people in the office at the same time. That can be another good way to prevent disease spread, he says. Workers may come into the office two or three days per week and work from home on other days.

Are your coworkers adhering to safety protocols?

Location, infection rate, and prevailing attitudes are also important. If you live and work in an area where infection rates are low and the people in your workplace are taking precautions seriously, you may have less to fear than people in high-risk areas where social distancing and mask-wearing are not the norm, Benton says. Again, such factors may vary significantly depending on location and company, so it’s a good idea to look into them.