Where you grew up can influence how your genes work

Numerous studies have shown that children who grow up in more deprived neighborhoods tend to have worse physical health as adults compared to those raised in more affluent areas. This is the case even when researchers take into account family income and education, and whether or not parents have major illnesses.

To address this health disparity, researchers need to understand how those living in disadvantaged neighborhoods end up with worse health outcomes. Our team’s latest study has highlighted one potential way your childhood neighborhood may influence your health for years to come. It might do so through changing how the activity of your genes is regulated.

Gene regulation or “epigenetics” is the process of turning on or off genes. It’s an important part of how our bodies develop over time. For instance, a certain group of genes are turned on to increase hormone production during puberty. We call the set of ways that your genes are regulated your “epigenome.”

We found that children who were raised in communities marked by more economic deprivation, physical dilapidation, social disconnection, and danger displayed differences from their peers in their epigenomes. This was in comparison to those who grew up in well-off neighborhoods, which had cleaner air and were more socially connected, safe, and well looked after.

The epigenome is made up of proteins and chemical compounds that can change the activity of our genes by attaching to segments of our DNA. This doesn’t alter the DNA sequence but instead influences how our genes work. It can turn on a gene so it produces certain proteins, or turn it off so it doesn’t.

These proteins play a critical role in our bodies and are required for the structure, function, and regulation of our tissues and organs. Activating genes that were dormant can sometimes have devastating effects. For example, this can allow a cancerous tumor to grow. But turning off genes can also interfere with normal development, such as preventing bones from growing.

For our study, we looked at the epigenomes of around 2,000 children born in England and Wales between 1994 and 1995, who we have been following over the past two decades. They grew up in neighborhoods representing the full spectrum of socioeconomic conditions in the wider UK.