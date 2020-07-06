Working from home? Here’s how to block distracting noises

Many of us have been spending more time at home than ever before, and chances are unless you live by yourself in the middle of nowhere, at some point unwanted noise will have infiltrated your lockdown.

Whether it’s cars passing nearby, a neighbor’s blaring music, or the constant drone of a lawnmower, the trouble with sound is that—unlike light—it can be hard to block out completely. This is because it’s a pressure wave in air that readily diffracts around objects and easily passes through porous obstacles such as trees and shrubs.

The wind and temperature gradient in the atmosphere also affects transmission of noise. This is why we may hear the noise from a distant motorway if the wind is blowing from that direction—or think the motorway has moved to the bottom of the garden on a cold still morning when there is a temperature inversion—this is when there are warmer layers of air above colder ones.

Another issue with sound is that people living in a quiet area may be more seriously disturbed by the odd passing vehicle than people living in an area where traffic noise is more constant.

Creating quiet

Reducing noise at the source is usually the best course of action. Ideally, many of us would like to reduce the number of noisy vehicles passing our homes and gardens, but unfortunately we can’t control this. In the case of road traffic, reducing the speed limit would help—as would a smoother road surface or, better still, a surface that absorbs sound such as porous asphalt. These are all jobs for the highway authority, but they may have more pressing claims on their budgets.

There are, however, things you can do around your house and garden to make things a little more peaceful. A barrier such as a close boarded fence, earth mound, or wall close to the road should help—but they will have to be long enough and high enough to have much effect.

Much depends on where the house is in relation to the road. The aim would be to position any barrier so that the road is not in view from any exposed window or part of the garden.