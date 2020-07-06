Five apps for when you need a five-minute break

As a father of three who hasn’t been alone in his own home since early March, I can tell you that a) five-minute breaks are few and far between and b) they feel like pure bliss when I’m able to capitalize on them.

In that spirit, here are some useful, fun, and sanity-saving apps that you can enjoy whenever you get a few minutes to yourself.

Recenter yourself

A quick shot of yoga? It’s possible with 5 Minute Yoga (Android, iOS), an app focused on improving your flexibility and strength in accessible micro-sessions. Most of the poses here are designed for beginners, making it easy to use the app first thing in the morning, for breaks throughout the day, and for one last session before bed, if you like.

The app is free to download but to get anything meaningful out of it, you’ll want to consider the fully unlocked version, which starts at $10 depending on your platform.

Jump-start your brain

Whether you need to kick things into gear before you dig into some real work or you’ve hit the post-lunch slowdown, this tiny crossword app (Android, iOS) can help get your brain cells moving. Available in various difficulty levels, the app—called “5-Minute Crossword Puzzles” on Android and “Little Crossword Puzzles” on iOS—is a perfect time sink when you’re waiting for your next meeting to start or brewing a cup of coffee.

There are a handful of puzzles available for free, but you’ll need to buy coin packs starting at a buck in order to unlock additional ones.