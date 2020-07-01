Why COVID-19 could cause a decline in U.S. birthrates, and what it means for the 2020s and beyond

New research from the Brookings Institute finds that not only will the United States lack an explosion of births in the coming months, but fewer children than usual will be born.

And the drop will be significant; expect 300,000 to 500,000 fewer births.

Do the COVID-19 kid math. More than 3.7 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2019, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released last month.

“We live in a world where tens of millions of people have lost their jobs. My guess is tens of millions of people are worried about losing their jobs. Potentially, there are millions of people succumbing to illness. These are not the circumstances conducive to thinking now is the right time to have a child,” says Wellesley College economics professor Phillip Levine, who cowrote the report.

Levine and Melissa Kearney, a Brookings nonresident senior fellow in economic studies, studied fertility data from the Great Recession of 2007-2009 and the 1918-1919 Spanish flu outbreak. Births dropped about 10% during the former and approximately 12% during the latter, because a battered economy or a public health crisis put people off having more babies.

“Stress and anxiety are huge elements of this,” Levine says. “At the end of the day, economists are people, too, and we realize no one is sitting down at the kitchen table, doing calculations, and saying, ‘Do we want to have a kid or not?’ But whether they really sit down and do calculations or just act as if they do, people aren’t having kids.”