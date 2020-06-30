One of America’s most prestigious design organizations shuts down amid allegations of racism

Last week, the Type Directors Club, one of the most exclusive and prestigious professional design organizations in the United States, announced that it would shut down . The announcement came just two days after board member Juan Villanueva accused the Club of being “ a racist organization ” and submitted his resignation. (TDC claims that financial pressures predating Villanueva’s resignation drove the decision to dismantle the Club.) Here, longtime TDC member and former treasurer Bobby C. Martin Jr. considers the closure—and what should happen next. —The editors

For all of my career, I aspired to be recognized by a prestigious design organization like the Type Directors Club. The TDC is the Oscars of typography and type design. To me, their acknowledgment is a mark of greatness. I’m a Black man in America. Making it to the TDC board would give me the ability to ensure others like me are recognized for the work they do, too.

I’ve been a member of the Type Directors Club for over 15 years. I was a TDC board member for four years. I designed the TDC 62 Call for Entries and Annual, I chaired the TDC 65 Competition, and I founded the TDC Superscript Scholarship. I am proud of that work. I was also proud to see Elizabeth Carey-Smith become president in 2020; design needs to talk about sexism, too.

You might ask, if I had all of that opportunity, how could the TDC be a racist organization?

It’s in the name. The TDC is a club.

By-laws require that a board member has to have been a dues-paying TDC member for at least one year before being eligible to serve. Laws like this are where racism lives. They make active recruitment to the board impossible. If the 900-person global membership lacks diversity of race, gender, sexuality, age, income, education, practice, ability, or residence, then the board will also be lacking, therefore the board-led programs and events will not serve the right people, and the membership will never become more inclusive. Because why would someone pay dues to an organization that doesn’t serve them?

Now, if getting on the board is hard, the path to becoming TDC president is nearly impossible: at least a one-year membership, plus at least one year on the board, plus one year as treasurer or secretary, plus one year as vice president, and then—finally—you’re eligible for a two-year term as president. That’s a minimum six-year commitment. I was once on track but stepped down after a year of being treasurer. In that executive-level position, I saw the systemic challenges of being a 75-year-old organization, and I chose to prioritize myself and my family. As treasurer, I saw it was impossible to do the work of leading the organization, fixing the organization, running my business, and living my life. And it broke my heart.