The best picnic, beach, and camping blankets for summer adventures

Whether you’re enjoying a picnic at the park, an afternoon at the beach, or a weekend at a campsite, bringing along a water-resistant, outdoor-ready, and easy-to-clean blanket is key. That’s why we rounded up eight of the most packable, highly rated, and lounge-ready blankets we could find. Consider your next outdoor outing elevated.
Eddie Bauer Outdoor Camp Blanket
If you prefer the fluffy, soft, warm feeling of a throw blanket, this blanket from Eddie Bauer has you covered. It’s made from plush polyester fleece that features a waterproof backing and foam insulation so it can hold up (and stay dry) in the elements. When not in use, it rolls up and carries with a simple shoulder strap.
Trek Light Gear Humboldt Blanket
If you’re more of a traditionalist and prefer a blanket that’s more environmentally friendly than its polyester counterparts, consider the Humboldt Blanket from Trek Light Gear, a boutique outdoor brand based in Boulder, Colorado. It’s made from excess clothing materials—which are shredded into a fine pulp and then repurposed into yarn that’s woven to make this mid-weight goody. It’s a take-anywhere blanket that looks and feels good.
Kelty Bestie Blanket
If you could take your most beloved puffy jacket and turn it into a blanket, this 6.5-foot long throw is what you would get. The Kelty Bestie Blanket can fit down into a small packable stuff sack, even though it’s filled with cushy Cloudloft insulation and has a generous size. And don’t shortchange the silky-soft outer material—this blanket can hold its own against pine needles, rocks, and dirt. Plus, it comes in four natural (but bold) colors.
Ugg Mischa Throw Blanket
It looks luxurious, but the Mischa Throw can handle a day spent in the great outdoors. The polyester construction is water-resistant and machine washable, but coziness isn’t sacrificed for durability, thanks to the quilted pattern and super-soft hand feel. The Mischa Throw packs up into a zip-up carry tote, making transport and packability a snap.
NRS CGear Sand-Free MultiMat
If you love the beach but hate getting sand everywhere, the Sand-Free Mat from the water sport specialists at NRS is your best bet. Made from tightly woven polyester, this dual-woven mesh blanket allows sand to pass through so it doesn’t pile up like it would on your traditional beach blanket or towel. Plus, it dries out in a snap and comes with D-rings so you can stake it down on windier days.
Society 6 Picnic Blankets
If you’re looking for an outdoor blanket that has artistic flair and will stand out, Society 6 offers dozens of water- and UV-resistant outdoor blankets in bold colors and unique patterns from independent artists. No matter what your personal preference is, there’s something for everyone—from a mod sun to whimsical birds of paradise to Keith Haring tributes to a bear in the wild.
NEMO Victory Blanket 4P
At a whopping 95″ x 95″ the NEMO Victory 4P is the biggest blanket on this list—and can comfortably accommodate four people. Not only can you use it as a picnic or beach blanket, but also as a carpet for your tent on your next camping trip. The super-soft flannel top is padded for protection from the ground and features a waterproof bottom, so a damp ground poses no threat.
Yeti Lowlands Blanket
Priced at $200, this is no cheap blanket. But the Lowlands from Yeti is more than a blanket: it’s a ground cover, a cozy accessory, and a luxury item that’s made to last for years. The special fabric repels dirt, burrs, and pet hair. The waterproof outer layer protects the padded and insulated interior, so you stay dry and comfortable.
Looking for more recommendations? Check out our other handpicked suggestions.
- Six face masks that are well made and available right now
- This sleek first aid kit fits everything you need into the handle of a flashlight
- You should invest in a UV sanitizer. Here’s why.
- This face mask made by an MIT-founded fashion brand is the best we’ve found yet
- Yale’s most popular online course ever is now available to take for free
- Editor’s Pick: Allbirds’ new running shoes are sustainable, fashionable, and unbelievably comfortable
- Why Thrive Market is a better alternative to Amazon for grocery delivery
Fast Company may receive revenue for some links to products on our site.