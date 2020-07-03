The best picnic, beach, and camping blankets for summer adventures

Whether you’re enjoying a picnic at the park, an afternoon at the beach, or a weekend at a campsite, bringing along a water-resistant, outdoor-ready, and easy-to-clean blanket is key. That’s why we rounded up eight of the most packable, highly rated, and lounge-ready blankets we could find. Consider your next outdoor outing elevated.

Eddie Bauer Outdoor Camp Blanket

If you prefer the fluffy, soft, warm feeling of a throw blanket, this blanket from Eddie Bauer has you covered. It’s made from plush polyester fleece that features a waterproof backing and foam insulation so it can hold up (and stay dry) in the elements. When not in use, it rolls up and carries with a simple shoulder strap.

Trek Light Gear Humboldt Blanket

If you’re more of a traditionalist and prefer a blanket that’s more environmentally friendly than its polyester counterparts, consider the Humboldt Blanket from Trek Light Gear, a boutique outdoor brand based in Boulder, Colorado. It’s made from excess clothing materials—which are shredded into a fine pulp and then repurposed into yarn that’s woven to make this mid-weight goody. It’s a take-anywhere blanket that looks and feels good.

Kelty Bestie Blanket

If you could take your most beloved puffy jacket and turn it into a blanket, this 6.5-foot long throw is what you would get. The Kelty Bestie Blanket can fit down into a small packable stuff sack, even though it’s filled with cushy Cloudloft insulation and has a generous size. And don’t shortchange the silky-soft outer material—this blanket can hold its own against pine needles, rocks, and dirt. Plus, it comes in four natural (but bold) colors.

Ugg Mischa Throw Blanket

It looks luxurious, but the Mischa Throw can handle a day spent in the great outdoors. The polyester construction is water-resistant and machine washable, but coziness isn’t sacrificed for durability, thanks to the quilted pattern and super-soft hand feel. The Mischa Throw packs up into a zip-up carry tote, making transport and packability a snap.

NRS CGear Sand-Free MultiMat

If you love the beach but hate getting sand everywhere, the Sand-Free Mat from the water sport specialists at NRS is your best bet. Made from tightly woven polyester, this dual-woven mesh blanket allows sand to pass through so it doesn’t pile up like it would on your traditional beach blanket or towel. Plus, it dries out in a snap and comes with D-rings so you can stake it down on windier days.

Society 6 Picnic Blankets

If you’re looking for an outdoor blanket that has artistic flair and will stand out, Society 6 offers dozens of water- and UV-resistant outdoor blankets in bold colors and unique patterns from independent artists. No matter what your personal preference is, there’s something for everyone—from a mod sun to whimsical birds of paradise to Keith Haring tributes to a bear in the wild.