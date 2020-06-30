LGBTQ employees regularly face discrimination at work. Here are 5 steps companies can take to be more inclusive

In a profound victory for the LGBTQ+ community, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled to protect LGBTQ+ employees against workplace discrimination based on one’s sexual orientation or gender identity. This recent, stunning, unexpected, and long overdue victory gives millions of LGBTQ+ workers the civil rights protections they had sought for decades.

This landmark ruling suggests a new era of equitable employment is taking place. It could also provide a needed boost to companies if they are able to leverage it to capture the benefits of a more diverse and inclusive workforce, which research indicates could contribute to improved resilience, decision-making, and overall performance, all of which matter more than ever in a tough economic environment.

For employers to realize these gains, however, they will have to complement public pronouncements with increased support for their own LGTBQ+ workforces.

There have been steps in the right direction. Hundreds of brands have demonstrated visible support by sponsoring Pride events, a record 206 corporations signed an amicus brief in 2019 advocating for the Supreme Court ruling to eliminate workplace discrimination, and many businesses have created employee resource groups or developed partnerships with LGBTQ+ organizations. Inside many companies, though, there is much left to be done.

A new McKinsey & Co. report, “How the LGBTQ+ community fares in the workplace,” found that companies’ stated commitment to LGBTQ+ equity hasn’t yet translated into results. LGBTQ+ employees, especially women, are underrepresented at every level of management. When they are represented, they are often the only ones in the room with their given gender identity, sexual orientation, and/or race or ethnicity. This translates into increased pressure to perform. Across industries, LGBTQ+ women are more likely to feel discomfort, discrimination, and even danger in the workplace than straight, cisgender women or LGBTQ+ men—even within companies that have pro-LGBTQ+ and pro-women policies and partnerships.

For trans employees, the situation is even more difficult. Trans people face especially sharp barriers to advancement and are much more likely to be an only. The study also showed that trans individuals are more likely to be in entry-level positions, and less likely to have sponsorship or support. It’s no wonder that they are also more likely to view their gender or sexual orientation as a barrier to advancement.

Our findings reaffirm what LGBTQ+ individuals have said for decades: They regularly face discriminatory barriers to professional success. It is not enough to incorporate a rainbow into a company logo, sponsor a float in a parade, or release a Pride-related product. Companies must actively challenge the status quo and examine their own internal policies toward LGBTQ+ employees.