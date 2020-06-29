‘Ken and Karen,’ the wealthy couple who pulled guns on protesters, inspired some genius memes

On Saturday morning, there was Grocery Store Karen, who pitched a fit in Trader Joe’s after being told to wear a mask. She was quickly trailed by Fajita Wife Karen, whose husband posted a sad photo of her staring longingly at a pristine plate of fajitas she was unable to eat, as servers struggled to produce the shredded cheese she required before taking so much as one bite. Then on Sunday came Grocery Store Karen Beta, who began hurling items from her cart at the floor because of—you guessed it—the store’s mask policy.

After such a stacked weekend, who could have guessed that Sunday night would deliver the Uber Karen? No, she’s not a woman who flipped out in an Uber upon being asked not to cough directly in the driver’s nostrils, but rather the epitome of what we’re talking about when we talk about Karens. (To be fair, her husband, also a Karen, accompanied her on the journey as well.)

In response to St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson reading aloud over Facebook Live a list of names and addresses of locals calling for police reform—effectively doxxing them—hundreds of protesters headed toward her tony house to call for her resignation in person. As the group passed the home of a married pair of personal injury attorneys, the couple appeared on their front lawn armed to the teeth, guns trained on the protesters.

A couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor's home to demand her resignation. https://t.co/5EqDd43QCd pic.twitter.com/KWNaif77ch — ABC News (@ABC) June 29, 2020

The juxtaposition of preppy aesthetic and gaudy architecture with heavy artillery turned the pair—the precise inverse of Bonnie and Clyde—into an instant meme.

Twitter denizens, thumbs still sore from typing jokes about Trader Joe’s and shredded cheese fajitas all weekend, forged on, clowning on the reactionary couple all through the night, and well into the morning.