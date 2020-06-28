This one image shows how wearing a mask has become political

On Friday, Jessica Hazeltine boarded an Allegiant Air flight from Cleveland to Nashville to visit her sister and her family.

Allegiant, a budget regional airline, has nonetheless taken extra precautions in the age of COVID-19 to protect its passengers. A cursory visit to its website reveals that it’s “adopting hospital-grade standards,” treating “all aircraft with an advanced antimicrobial protectant that kills viruses, germs and bacteria on contact for 14 days.”

But the decision to require Allegiant flight crews and customers to wear a face mask in the gate area as well as on board its airplanes does not take effect until July 2.

Hazeltine’s flight, of course, took place on June 26.

Even though before its rule had taken effect, Allegiant states that it provides each customer with a complimentary “health and safety kit,” which includes a single-use face mask (and two sanitizing wipes).

Hazeltine, a councilwoman in Medina, Ohio, located in between Cleveland and Akron, is not much of a Twitter head. As of this writing, she has tweeted 15 times in total and has 38 followers despite having joined Twitter in 2009.

But on Sunday, she decided to post a picture of what she saw a passenger near her do with his complimentary face mask.