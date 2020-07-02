It’s okay to be wrong. But only if you admit it

If your job involves anything complex or difficult, at some point, something will go wrong. It might be that an action has unforeseen consequences. It might be that you were aware your plan had a low probability of success. You might even make a mistake in the way you execute something. It’s human nature.

But in these instances, there’s a strong tendency to try to avoid blame. You might cover up what you did, try to shift responsibility to someone else, or just kick the can down the road, hoping that the mistake won’t be noticed.

Even though that may be easier in the short-term, here are three good reasons why you should always admit what you have done wrong and work to fix any problems that your actions caused.

The costs of mistakes compound over time

No matter how bad the initial consequences of an error are, the costs continue to mount until steps are taken to fix the problem—and those steps won’t start until you let people know what happened. That is why you need to let people know as soon as you realize that there is a problem.

When you report what went wrong, it is important to tell the whole truth. There is a tendency to want to find ways to make the mistake seem less bad than it was. You might want to omit details of what you did or to divert people’s attention from some of the consequences.

Just come out and talk about the entire event in detail. What did you do? What did you say? Who was involved? The more information that the team has about what happened, the better positioned they are to minimize the damage.

After that, get involved in the process of fixing the problem. Even if someone more experienced needs to take the lead, you should observe what is required to fix the problem.