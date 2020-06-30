There, but not there: Is your team suffering from ‘presenteeism?’

Boredom at work is one of the clearest indicators of a company culture in decline. It comes from a lack of connection to the company purpose and manifests in sick days and presenteeism.

Mental health days have become ubiquitous in most companies, whether the executive level is aware of it or not. It’s a day when an employee calls in sick to rest their brains from the constant demands of work, and it provides a much-needed rest from the grind, especially when the grind is unfulfilling. Frequent one-day illnesses are a strong indicator that people are bored in your office.

Presenteeism occurs when you show up to the office without your brain fully engaged. Brain scans show that when tasks are repetitive or boring, your brain reduces blood flow to improve efficiency, getting the familiar job done while leaving the mind free to scan for potential dangers. The wandering mind gravitates toward negativity and anxiety because, from an evolutionary perspective, looking for problems (such as predators) insured survival.

In the office, this combination of boredom and scanning for problems can contribute to a toxic workplace. For the nonessential employee working from home, the anxiety that creeps in can lead to obsessively doom-scrolling news sites or bouncing aimlessly from task to task as they scan Slack to make sure they’re the first to add an emoji on each new post to show that they’re “working.”

Boredom and burnout

Boredom is the unsettling feeling that time is not well spent and potential is underused. It’s the anxiety that takes over when life is eaten up by tasks that don’t align with values and larger life goals. Busy boredom, getting so wrapped up in accomplishing tasks that you forget about the reasons you are doing them, is a form of workaholism. It’s also the first step on the road to burnout.

Burnout in the form of sick days and presenteeism costs organizations $120 to $190 billion a year.

Cures for boredom

When you’re struggling with boredom, the most important first step is to identify where you derive purpose. What activities make you feel like your work has value?