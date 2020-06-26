Reopening states isn’t going as planned: The latest from Florida, Texas, California, and elsewhere

The coronavirus and its maddeningly persistent outbreaks have put reopening plans across the country in doubt, and the reality of having to put those plans on hold—or even walk them back—looks increasingly likely for some of the hardest-hit states. In some cases, the rollbacks have already started.

According to a running tally by The New York Times, 30 states are seeing an increase in average daily COVID-19 infections, and hotspots such as Florida, Texas, and California have seen daily counts of more than 5,000 cases for much of this week. Some local governments that had wanted to reopen their economies are now plotting their retreat, if not admitting defeat. Among the examples: