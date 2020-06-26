Unilever halts Facebook and Twitter ads in 2020, the biggest marketer yet to do so

Unilever has announced that it is halting all U.S. ads on both Facebook and Twitter for the remainder of 202o, including Facebook-owned Instagram, due to the sheer amount of hate speech and divisive content on the platforms.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the company’s executive vice president of global media, Luis Di Como, said, “Based on the current polarization and the election that we are having in the U.S., there needs to be much more enforcement in the area of hate speech.”

The move comes after another major brand—Verizon—announced that it was joining the ongoing #StopProfitForHate campaign of advertisers boycotting Facebook for the month of July. The boycott was kicked off by civil rights groups such as the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League as well as Color of Change, Free Press, Common Sense, and Sleeping Giants. It was then quickly picked up by outdoor brands such as the North Face, Patagonia, and REI.

On Tuesday, Unilever-owned Ben & Jerry’s announced it was joining the boycott.

We will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the US in support of the #StopHateForProfit campaign. Facebook, Inc. must take the clear and unequivocal actions to stop its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hate. >>>https://t.co/7OpxtcbDGg pic.twitter.com/I989Uk9V3h — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 23, 2020

Those were all powerfully symbolic moves, but as critics and supporters alike have said, no boycott of Facebook—a company with $70 billion in advertising revenue—would have any significant effect if the big spenders weren’t involved. Now one of the biggest has stepped into the ring. With such brands as Dove, Axe, Lipton, and many more in its portfolio, Unilever spends about $8 billion a year on advertising, putting it in the global Top 5.