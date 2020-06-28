3 things you must do to be more engaging on videoconferences

SXSW was among the first major events to be canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the list is now long and distinguished. For the next several months, and potentially much longer, the vast majority of business conferences, pitches, and presentations will be virtual.

Connecting with an audience through a screen is an uphill battle. We have conducted business primarily online since March, and the initial excitement of virtual happy hours is long gone. Videoconferencing fatigue has set in.

To engage your audience and hold their attention, you have to bring them into the conversation early and often. Keep in mind that rather than talking to a group, you are talking to a series of individuals who are sitting at home alone at their computers. They have every temptation and opportunity to multitask.

Connect with your audience from the beginning by sharing a relevant story and asking for their participation. It’s okay to choose a story that is more personal than you would tell in a regular work setting. The barriers between work and life are coming down. Use that to your advantage.

Pitching to a small team

If the group is small—perhaps you are pitching to a potential client—ask a question from the start and turn your presentation into a conversation. Moderate the discussion yourself as you would in person around a conference table.

Plan markers throughout your pitch to ask how this solution would work for their company. For example: Does that sound like it would address your challenges? What doubts are you having? How does this compare with other approaches you have seen? What would your ideal solution look like? How would this approach affect your department? Your customers?

Presenting to a large audience

If the audience is large—that annual conference that is no longer happening in Las Vegas this year—bring audience members together through polls, “raised hands” in response to yes-or-no questions, and the chatbox. Encourage participants to respond to questions and give comments to the whole group, or to chat directly with a “conference buddy” during your presentation, just as they would if they were sitting next to that colleague in the audience. As Keith Rollag, dean of the Olin Graduate School of Business at Babson College, wrote in the Harvard Business Review, finding a go-to colleague makes it much easier to ask questions. Ahead of the event, enlist your team members to moderate the chatbox and bring others into the conversation.