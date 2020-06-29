Why I’m betting that asynchronous video meetings will be the future of work

Timing is everything. But it shouldn’t have to be when it comes to communicating information clearly. The business world currently has three types of communication for synchronous communications—in-person, video meetings, and phone calls—but only two very similar, copy-driven options for “of record” and asynchronous versions: email and messaging. Something missed in the famed “Bezos memo ” format is that a lot can be lost in translation in writing, including empathy, body and facial language, and often the attention of the reader when it’s a long note. We need a more engaging, “of record” option for asynchronous communication that captures the human connection and will motivate people to come together in the face of big challenges.

Enter asynchronous video meetings, which are essentially a recorded talking-head video of the participant that can be viewed anytime (as well as multiple times), and which I believe will be the fastest-growing type of communication type as the COVID-19 crisis drags on.

Here’s why: We should look at async meetings as containing key benefits of video meetings, phone calls, and emails. They give you the clarity and engagement of video meetings, the duration, flexibility and ease of phone calls, and the memorialization of emails for referring back.

I am the CEO of Prezi, a presentation company whose community has built the world’s largest public database of presentations, and we’ve spent the last five years building a video product and looking at what users hope to get out of the different types of communication.

Async videos accomplish a number of things that emails cannot. They create more of a human connection, which makes it easier to understand each other and makes it clear to the recipient that the ideas being shared aren’t just words on a page. Async meetings are ideal for giving feedback, because empathy comes through much more clearly when you can see face-to-face. Perhaps most importantly they are effective: We talk faster then we type and we retain more information when delivery is via video. Plus people can review recorded videos at their own convenience.

Finally, they give a voice to those who are quieter. Where contributing to live meetings can often rely on speaking skills of speed and volume, async videos let people share their thoughts at their own pace.

Here are five examples where async meetings are more effective than live discussions: