How to watch the 2020 BET Awards live on CBS or BET without cable

While the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined most large gatherings for the foreseeable future, Black Entertainment Television is going forward with the 20th BET Awards this weekend as a virtual event. The awards celebrate Black culture and honor achievements in a variety of areas, including movies, TV, music, and sports.

Amanda Seales will host the event, which will include performances from Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and many others. You can find a full list of performers here.

The 2020 BET Awards are set to begin tonight (Sunday, June 28) at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT and will air simultaneously across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET Her, and CBS—making this year’s ceremony the first-ever BET Awards to be carried by a national over-the-air broadcast network.

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the awards live on your TV, computer, or smartphone, you can find some easy ways to do that below.

Services with BET:

BET website : You can watch BET live on its website, but you will have to log in with a pay-TV provider. Find it here.

: You can watch BET live on its website, but you will have to log in with a pay-TV provider. Find it here. BET Now mobile apps : BET apps for iOS and Android also let you watch live content if you sign in with a pay-TV provider.

: BET apps for iOS and Android also let you watch live content if you sign in with a pay-TV provider. FuboTV : This bundled streaming service offers ViacomCBS content, including BET. Find it here.

: This bundled streaming service offers ViacomCBS content, including BET. Find it here. SlingTV : This streaming service has ViacomCBS channels, including BET. Find it here.

: This streaming service has ViacomCBS channels, including BET. Find it here. AT&T Now: BET and CBS are both available on this service. Find it here.

Services with CBS but not BET: