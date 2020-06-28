How to watch the 2020 BET Awards live on CBS or BET without cable

Awards shows are back—sort of.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined most large gatherings for the foreseeable future, Black Entertainment Television is going forward with the 20th BET Awards this weekend as a virtual event. The awards celebrate Black culture and honor achievements in a variety of areas, including movies, TV, music, and sports.
Amanda Seales will host the event, which will include performances from Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and many others. You can find a full list of performers here.
The 2020 BET Awards are set to begin tonight (Sunday, June 28) at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT and will air simultaneously across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET Her, and CBS—making this year’s ceremony the first-ever BET Awards to be carried by a national over-the-air broadcast network.
If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the awards live on your TV, computer, or smartphone, you can find some easy ways to do that below.
Services with BET:
- BET website: You can watch BET live on its website, but you will have to log in with a pay-TV provider. Find it here.
- BET Now mobile apps: BET apps for iOS and Android also let you watch live content if you sign in with a pay-TV provider.
- FuboTV: This bundled streaming service offers ViacomCBS content, including BET. Find it here.
- SlingTV: This streaming service has ViacomCBS channels, including BET. Find it here.
- AT&T Now: BET and CBS are both available on this service. Find it here.
Services with CBS but not BET:
- CBS All Access: This is the network’s subscription streaming service. You can usually get a free promotional week. Find it here.
- Hulu With Live TV: You can watch CBS live on Hulu’s subscription-based live service. Find it here.
- YouTube TV: CBS is available on this subscription service. Find it here.
- Locast: This nonprofit service lets you watch broadcast networks, including CBS, for free. It’s available in 19 markets. Find it here.