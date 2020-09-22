advertisement
129 indie films that prove movie posters can be high art

The annual South by South West Film Festival was cancelled this year, but these feature films, animated shorts, documentaries, and videos were not.

[Image: Laura Hasn’t Slept: Olivier Courbet; Dark City Beneath The Beat: Donald Ely/Three Ring Studio; Daddio: Laura Kindred; Noose: Peter Ricq; Hamtramck, USA: Aya Krisht; Darling: Maggie Briggs; Hightown: Eclipse Advertising with STARZ; I Will Make You Mine: Maggie Morris; The Pushback: Vanessa McKee; Gunpowder Heart; RunOn: Esme Shapiro]
The cancellation this year of South by Southwest, the multimedia nexus of America’s intersecting festival circuits, came as a devastating blow to the city of Austin. Tens of thousands of ticket-holders were forced to stay home. Millions of dollars in revenue evaporated. Ten days of musical events, panels, and meetings were punted into 2021.

Among the casualties was the SXSW film festival, typically one of the buzziest events of the season. “We were heartbroken for the many projects that lost the opportunity to launch at the Film Festival,” said Blake Kammerdiener, who spearheads all of the festival’s film design awards. “Since then, we’ve been excited to see so many of the films connect with audiences online, in theaters and at other festivals. However, the public has not seen one element of our event, and now we are thrilled that Fast Company is launching the SXSW 2020 poster gallery.”

The mesmerizing gallery, which you can click through below, represents more than 152 projects from last March’s lineup, including Excellence in Poster Design Winners The Donut King, designed by Andrew Hem and Charlie Lee, and Laura Hasn’t Slept, designed by Olivier Courbet. 

Animated Shorts

An assortment of stories told using traditional animation, computer-generated effects, stop-motion, and everything in-between.

Blackheads

Emily Ann Hoffman

Copyrat

Fish Fish Bish

Gravedad

Hot Flash

Wish Upon a Snowman

Tattwo

The Slug Finger

No, I Don't Want to Dance!

Documentary Features

Real world stories that demonstrate innovation, energy and bold voices.

Red Heaven

You Cannot Kill David Arquette

The Pushback

Baby God

Crazy, Not Insane

After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost Of Fake News

A Most Beautiful Thing

A Thousand Cuts

And We Go Green

Bulletproof

Coded Bias

Dark City Beneath The Beat

The Dilemma of Desire

Feels Good Man

Finding Yingying

For Madmen Only

Without Getting Killed or Caught

Hamtramck, USA

Hannibal Buress: Miami Nights

Insert Coin

Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over

The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon

M For Magic

Once Upon A Time In Uganda

Feels Good Man

The Boy Who Sold The World

TFW NO GF

The Mystery of the Pink Flamingo

The Donut King

Tomboy

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

We Are As Gods

Zappa

Documentary Shorts

Slices of life from across the documentary spectrum.

Broken Orchestra

Call Center Blues

Dieorama

Huntsville Station

Hysterical Girl

Just Hold On

Mizuko

Modern Whore

No Crying at the Dinner Table

Quilt Fever

The Paint Wizzard

The Claudia Kishi Club

Episodic Pilots

Fresh work from bright new talent, many with an eye towards finding production, completion funds, or a release platform.

Alisa

Bored

Chemo Brain

Heart To Heart

The Dream

This Isn't Me

Beached

Episodic Premieres

Prestige serials slated for release and accompanied by show-runners, directors and cast members featuring extended Q&As.

Cursed Films

Motherland: Fort Salem

Hightown

Everyone Together

Solar Opposites

Tales from the Loop

Upload

Music Videos

Classic, innovative, and stylish work showcasing the scope of music video culture.

Hilton Dresden &amp; Antfood - 'Cousin John - The Arrival'

Hot Chip - 'Hungry Child'

Humans - 'Noose'

Black Pumas - 'Colors'

King Bach - 'Secrets'

070 Shake - 'Nice to Have'

Vagabon - 'Water Me Down'

Narrative Features

Films that highlight unique ways to celebrate the art of storytelling.

The Surrogate

I Will Make You Mine

Arkansas

Bad Trip

Beast Beast

Best Summer Ever

Bull

The Carnivores

Castle In The Ground

Cat In The Wall

Freak Power

Critical Thinking

Cut Throat City

Dembanger

Freeland

Golden Arm

Holler

Lapsis

Nine Days

One of These Days

Aviva

Out of the Blue

PG (Psycho Goreman)

Pink Skies Ahead

Gunpowder Heart

Cargo

Relic

Selfie

Teenage Badass

The Quarry

Yummy

Narrative Shorts

Original, well-crafted films that take advantage of the short form and exemplify distinctive and genuine storytelling.

RunOn

Seek

A Period Piece

Basic

Biters

Blocks

Broken Bird

Daddio

Danny's Girl

Darling

Deep Clean

Dirty

Lip Service

Face to Face Time

Figurant

Father of the Bride

Double Tap

I'm Happy, I Promise

The Doe

Laura Hasn't Slept

Zoe and Hanh

Hitte

Rated B for Black

Rules for Werewolves

Selfie

White Eye

Single

Sleep Paralysis

Still Wylde

Stucco

Ultimatum

Regret

Waffle

Title Design

Inspired by an essential part of the theatrical experience, these are works of art in their own right.

Dichos

Queens of Mystery

Virtual Cinema

The immersive arts are finding new ways to enhance our ability to perceive the world that surrounds us, and in many instances they are redefining how we experience the world. The projects presented here emphasize storytelling, ingenuity and also showcase how other industries are embracing this new medium.

A Song Within Us

Hypha

Odyssey 1.4.9

Coda

Ferenj: A Graphic Memoir in VR

Gr8ness

Miro Shot - 'Half of Us'

The Last Light

Look at Me

Legends of the Brush

Pagan Peak VR

