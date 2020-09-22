129 indie films that prove movie posters can be high art

The cancellation this year of South by Southwest, the multimedia nexus of America’s intersecting festival circuits, came as a devastating blow to the city of Austin. Tens of thousands of ticket-holders were forced to stay home. Millions of dollars in revenue evaporated. Ten days of musical events, panels, and meetings were punted into 2021.
Among the casualties was the SXSW film festival, typically one of the buzziest events of the season. “We were heartbroken for the many projects that lost the opportunity to launch at the Film Festival,” said Blake Kammerdiener, who spearheads all of the festival’s film design awards. “Since then, we’ve been excited to see so many of the films connect with audiences online, in theaters and at other festivals. However, the public has not seen one element of our event, and now we are thrilled that Fast Company is launching the SXSW 2020 poster gallery.”
The mesmerizing gallery, which you can click through below, represents more than 152 projects from last March’s lineup, including Excellence in Poster Design Winners The Donut King, designed by Andrew Hem and Charlie Lee, and Laura Hasn’t Slept, designed by Olivier Courbet.
Animated Shorts
An assortment of stories told using traditional animation, computer-generated effects, stop-motion, and everything in-between.
Documentary Features
Real world stories that demonstrate innovation, energy and bold voices.
Documentary Shorts
Slices of life from across the documentary spectrum.
Episodic Pilots
Fresh work from bright new talent, many with an eye towards finding production, completion funds, or a release platform.
Episodic Premieres
Prestige serials slated for release and accompanied by show-runners, directors and cast members featuring extended Q&As.
Music Videos
Classic, innovative, and stylish work showcasing the scope of music video culture.
Narrative Features
Films that highlight unique ways to celebrate the art of storytelling.
Narrative Shorts
Original, well-crafted films that take advantage of the short form and exemplify distinctive and genuine storytelling.
Title Design
Inspired by an essential part of the theatrical experience, these are works of art in their own right.
Virtual Cinema
The immersive arts are finding new ways to enhance our ability to perceive the world that surrounds us, and in many instances they are redefining how we experience the world. The projects presented here emphasize storytelling, ingenuity and also showcase how other industries are embracing this new medium.