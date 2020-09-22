129 indie films that prove movie posters can be high art

The cancellation this year of South by Southwest , the multimedia nexus of America’s intersecting festival circuits, came as a devastating blow to the city of Austin. Tens of thousands of ticket-holders were forced to stay home. Millions of dollars in revenue evaporated. Ten days of musical events, panels, and meetings were punted into 2021.

Among the casualties was the SXSW film festival, typically one of the buzziest events of the season. “We were heartbroken for the many projects that lost the opportunity to launch at the Film Festival,” said Blake Kammerdiener, who spearheads all of the festival’s film design awards. “Since then, we’ve been excited to see so many of the films connect with audiences online, in theaters and at other festivals. However, the public has not seen one element of our event, and now we are thrilled that Fast Company is launching the SXSW 2020 poster gallery.”

The mesmerizing gallery, which you can click through below, represents more than 152 projects from last March’s lineup, including Excellence in Poster Design Winners The Donut King, designed by Andrew Hem and Charlie Lee, and Laura Hasn’t Slept, designed by Olivier Courbet.