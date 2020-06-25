AT&T is killing its cheap TV bundle for cord cutters

AT&T has discontinued its Watch TV streaming service , which offered CNN and a few dozen entertainment channels for $15 per month, or for free with certain AT&T wireless plans. Existing subscribers can continue to use the service for now, but it’s no longer open to new subscribers or those who’ve previously canceled.

Two years ago, Watch TV was a big talking point for AT&T as it tried to acquire Time Warner. After the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the acquisition, then-CEO Randall Stephenson announced the service from the witness stand, then told investors it would only launch if a deal got done. The deal was completed in June 2018.

The whole thing was an obvious PR ploy from the start, and now with the acquisition fading into the rear view, there’s little reason to keep the service going any longer. The company never got around to adding Roku support for Watch TV, and it stopped giving the service away with unlimited data plans last October. Those who want to get a streaming TV service from AT&T can turn to one of its broader and more expensive packages instead—with prices starting at $55 per month.