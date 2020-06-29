Citizen journalists are documenting COVID in the world’s conflict zones to stop disinformation

Before the pandemic even hit, 2.8 million Syrians were in need of humanitarian need in Idlib, the current epicenter of the Syrian humanitarian crisis. But, the onset of coronavirus could be catastrophic a country already in a deep humanitarian crisis. In June, it was reported that , in Idlib, there was approximately one doctor per 6,800 people, and one intensive-care bed per 20,000 people. As of June 14, only 177 people in the whole country had tested positive, indicating a severe scarcity of tests. And there’s a shortage of ventilators, with only 100 in Idlib’s health clinics.

On Western mainstream media, we rarely hear how the virus is affecting developing countries, and exacerbating already appalling conditions in the world’s most vulnerable conflict zones, like Syria, Yemen, and Libya. “The United States and the Western world has been so focused inward, that we haven’t taken a close look at what’s happening on the ground in some of these major humanitarian crises,” says Emerita Torres, director of policy research programs with The Soufan Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to human security around the globe, and with particular interest in the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA).

The Soufan Center is teaming up with Truepic, a photo and video verification platform, with a joint goal to expose Western audiences to the plight of civilians in conflict zones during the time of COVID-19, through a series of character-driven stories on different countries in the MENA region. The ultimate aim is to get the attention of policymakers and humanitarian organizations to deliver urgent aid to COVID hotspots around the world.

The project will use team of journalists in the U.S and Europe, connected with a growing network of citizen journalists on the ground, who are the key to finding nuanced stories and reporting in “nonpermissive” places where it’s hard for Western journalists to report, due to ongoing violence, war, terrorism, geopolitical crises, or generally inhospitable environments. “A country like Yemen, which has already been devastated by conflict, will be ravaged even more [by COVID-19],” Torres says.

The dissemination of news from these areas is challenging, in the best of times. “CNN cannot just go into Idlib and fire up a live feed,” says Mounir Ibrahim, Truepic’s vice president of strategic initiatives. During COVID-19, when most of the world has become nonpermissive, foreign journalists can’t easily enter these countries and report, so they rely on citizen journalists on the ground, who are culturally and geographically adept, to capture media assets and conduct interviews.

But propaganda, fake news, and disinformation are rife in these areas as well, which makes a deadly virus even more dangerous for misinformed citizens. Russian and Chinese state media, for instance, have been using Arabic broadcasters to propagate erroneous claims that the coronavirus is a military-made chemical weapon from a U.S. lab, which has led the United Nations to describe this moment in time as an “infodemic.”

Image manipulation is the backbone of fake news. Ibrahim saw this firsthand when he worked as a foreign service officer and key Syria adviser for the U.S. Department of State for eight years. “I noted how easy it was that bad-faith actors could use digital images to undermine reality on the ground,” he says. Any fake image risks casting doubt on all images originating from that particular region or on that topic, a concept dubbed as the “liar’s dividend” by legal scholars Robert Chesney and Danielle Citron.