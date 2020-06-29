How Canopy Growth is using Martha Stewart and other celebs to become the Unilever of weed

Last year, Canopy Growth signed a deal with Martha Stewart to make her an adviser to the cannabis company, helping it develop a line of CBD-based products. Now the company is getting ready to start releasing the results of that collaboration over the next few months, and over the time in between there was something that surprised Canopy CEO David Klein.

“I didn’t realize how hands-on Martha Stewart is,” he says. “Our team has meetings with Martha about products, and we have CBD edibles coming in the next few months to the U.S. She’s tasting all of it.”

That partnership with Stewart is a not-so subtle clue into Canopy’s plan to become a card-carrying member of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) corporate club. Like Unilever or Mondelez, except instead of soap and crackers, it’s, y’know, with weed.

When Klein was named Canopy Growth’s top exec last December, that strategy became abundantly clear. He moved into the CEO seat after serving as chief financial officer of Constellation Brands, owner of Corona beer, Kim Crawford wine, and Svedka vodka, which owns a 37% stake in Canopy. His primary assignment was to transform Canopy from what the company calls a “Canadian medical cannabis company” to a “global CPG company.”

And it plans to do so by focusing on recreational and wellness product and brand rollouts, such as Martha Stewart’s impending edibles.

Klein sees this transition into CPG-dom as fundamental to Canopy’s future success. The Canopy brand is key, not necessarily for the consumers who will be interacting with its individual brands such as Houseplant, Tweed, Deep Space, and Tokyo Smoke, but for helping it gain access to major retailers, especially through its connection with Constellation. It will also better allow the company to use its science and research division to help all of its individual brands.

“One of our differentiators has to be knowing the consumer better than anyone, and we’re going to be applying our science to do that,” says Klein. “We’ve been doing it in all kinds of pharma pursuits, but we have human affect scientists [who] tell us that when you try a product, what it does physiologically, how you feel, that’s their job to optimize for that. So my view is, if we know what that consumer wants, we can use our human affects guys to help us figure out how to get that experience for the consumer, then package it underneath our brands and bring it to our consumers in a safe and effective way.”