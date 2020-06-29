High school sports will be tough to restart in the midst of COVID-19. Here’s how to do it safely

Along with the revival of professional sports comes the yearning for a return to amateur sports–high school, college, and club. Governing officials are now offering guidance as to when and how to resume play.

However, lost in the current conversation is how schools and club sports with limited resources can safely reopen. As an exercise scientist who studies athlete health and an emergency medicine physician who leads Michigan’s COVID-19 mobile testing unit, we wish to empower athletes, coaches, and parents by sharing information related to the risks of returning to play without COVID-19 testing. This includes blood tests to see if athletes have already had COVID-19 plus nasal swabs to test for the active SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Regular COVID-19 testing on all athletes may seem like overkill, but the current tally of 150 collegiate athletes, mostly football players, who have tested positive for COVID-19 grows longer by the day.

In sports, particularly contact sports, it’s critical to remove asymptomatic athletes–or those who do not show symptoms–before they infect others. This did not happen in South Korea, where one asymptomatic fitness instructor spread the virus to 112 people across 12 facilities, over 124 miles, and within 14 days. All this happened following a single vigorous four-hour dance session. The scariest point of this story is that these fitness instructors were spreading the virus before showing any symptoms.

Risks can be considerable

The risk for virus transmission from an undetected COVID-19-positive athlete is considerable, particularly those who compete without a face cover and in close proximity to others. Recent data suggests virus particles may travel through the air up to 27 feet, far beyond the six-foot recommendation for social distancing. Clouds of aerosolized virus can remain suspended for three hours. What’s more, during maximal intensity exercise, athletes breathe faster and more deeply–up to 20 times faster–than when resting comfortably. This increases both the amount and depth of inhaled and exhaled virus particles.

Athletes also spit and sweat, which further contaminates equipment, clothing and playing surfaces. Saliva has been shown to contain 92% of active SARS-CoV-2 particles, and sweat can transmit the virus through contamination with saliva or respiratory droplets. Along with all of this, vigorous training can decrease an athlete’s immune function which makes them more susceptible to infections.

The latest NCAA report confirms that roughly eight million high school and 480,000 college athletes participate in sports every year. How many could become infected? One way to estimate is by examining current models. They suggest the virus could infect 20% of people, with a fatality rate of about 1%. Extrapolate those numbers, and the estimate is frightening: About 1.7 million involved in amateur sports in the U.S.–which does not include coaches, trainers, and parents–could become infected. About 16,000 could die.