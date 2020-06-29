The coronavirus is already bursting the tech investment bubble

A handful of technology companies have benefited from coronavirus. Amazon has profited handsomely, as have streaming and videoconferencing platforms like Netflix and Zoom . But the pandemic has laid bare the shaky foundations of a number of other platforms that bill themselves as technology companies and have enjoyed the high valuations that come with this label.

Major losers from the pandemic include the ride hailing apps: Uber, Grab (in South East Asia), Ola (India), and Didi Chuxing (China). Quite simply, people are not taking taxis. Office sharing businesses such as WeWork (which was, of course, already struggling) are also in trouble with virtually no occupancy. A similar situation is occurring in the accommodation sector with Airbnb and hotel bookings start-up Oyo.

As a result, investment in tech businesses is crumbling. But at the same time, this is clearing the way for the few winners to buy bigger stakes in those that are struggling.

Swimming naked

Two decades on from the dot-com collapse there is the likelihood of another crash in the technology sector. As with the build up to the dot-com bubble, an abundance of venture capital funding has fuelled speculation and encouraged investors to make bets on the next Google or Amazon.

As Warren Buffett once said: “Only when the tide goes out will we see who has been swimming naked.” In effect, the tide has gone out and lots of startups that were billed as revolutionary technology companies are all in significant trouble.

The only redeeming feature at the moment is how much cash many startups have to withstand the collapse. How long they have will vary. WeWork will struggle to survive a year without further investment. The ride hailing apps meanwhile are well funded but may also find this to be a very difficult year. They are under pressure to cut their losses and break even but this goal is even further away now.

The secretive Airbnb has recently been raising money at high cost. This suggests investors see a significant risk to the business and so cash is limited. The proposed listing this year is now highly unlikely.