How designers tried to fix New York’s chaos throughout history, from blimps to hanging sidewalks

On some normally congested New York City streets, cars are gone, replaced by diners tentatively returning to restaurants – though only outside – after months of lockdown. On June 22, the city entered phase two of reopening after its severe coronavirus outbreak, allowing many businesses to resume operations with restrictions.

Permitting restaurants to spread into streets is one of several pandemic-induced initiatives designed to enable social distancing in this densely packed city. In May, New York launched its “Open Streets” program, which will hand 100 miles of car-free streets to pedestrians and cyclists.

In a city often criticized for letting cars dominate – with deadly consequences – these are fairly dramatic changes. Past efforts to protect New York pedestrians and cyclists have included lowering speed limits, adding crosswalks, and creating bike lanes – approaches that “sort” street users into their own spaces, but do not fundamentally question the basic organization of city streets.

The pandemic has quieted both pedestrian and vehicle traffic, stimulating a bolder reconsideration of how streets should be used – at least temporarily. As my research on transportation and urban history shows, the city has a long history of considering audacious designs to tame urban chaos.

Moving above ground

Between the 1870s and the 1930s, the city repeatedly adjusted to new types of transportation: first the railroad, then the automobile.

Trains, which reached widespread use in the U.S. in the 1850s, allowed people and goods to move further and more quickly than ever before. But speeding through cities, they tangled with other street users, resulting in gruesome accidents between horses, carts, and pedestrians.

A freight railroad that ran along New York City’s Eleventh Avenue from 1846 to 1941 was so notorious for killing pedestrians that the street earned the nickname “Death Avenue.”