Virgil Abloh responds to critics: ‘It’s glaringly obvious that I stand with Black people’

This week, Virgil Abloh, auctioned off an unreleased pair of sneakers from his streetwear label Off-White on eBay, and yesterday, they sold for more than $185,000. Abloh is donating the money to support an anti-racist organization in the U.K. that introduces Black history to children called The Black Curriculum.

The sale caps off a turbulent few weeks for one of the most prominent Black designers in the world. Abloh currently serves as artistic director for menswear at Louis Vuitton, and he is the founder of Off-White. Abloh has been accused of not showing enough support for the Black Lives Matter movement, after he expressed dismay at the looting of businesses and publicized a $50 donation to a bond fund, which critics were quick to point out is a lot less than most of Off-White’s shoes and clothes. But in an exclusive interview with Fast Company, he shares his side of the story and what he has learned over the past three weeks. “I’m a passionate designer and artist,” Abloh says. “I’m not versed in public speaking, especially on topics that are quickly evolving. I’m not made for a podium, but I’ll design a podium that ushers in systemic change.”

The trouble began three weeks ago, as protests broke out across the country in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. As looters took to the streets of Chicago and Los Angeles, Abloh posted images of galleries and businesses he knew that were destroyed. “Our own communities, our own shops . . . this shop was built with blood sweat and tears,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. Many people responded angrily that he seemed to be showing more support for the business community than for those fighting for racial justice. “A building and the contents can be restored and replaced,” wrote Tonja Renée Stidhum on The Root. “Can we say the same thing about Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Tony McDade? I think the hell not.”

Abloh explained that he struggled throughout his life to become a business owner himself, and one of his central goals now that he is a successful designer is to support other Black businesses. In January, he created an Off-White T-shirt with the words, “I support young Black businesses” emblazoned on it. But he quickly realized that in the context of the protests, his posts bemoaning the destruction of businesses suggested that he cared more about the shops than the protesters. He apologized for his comments on Instagram, writing, “People who criticize ‘looting’ often do so as a way to make it seem like our fight against injustice isn’t legitimate. I did not realize the ways my comments accidentally contributed to that narrative.”

Then, the following weekend, Abloh posted an image of a $50 donation he made to a Miami-based organization called Fempower that helped pay for the legal expenses of arrested protesters. This fueled even more anger, as people complained on social media that it was a measly sum to donate, particularly from such a wealthy person. Abloh insists it was a misunderstanding. A group of his friends had gathered online, encouraging one another to donate to the organization by matching each others’ donations. The $50 reflected how he had matched a friend’s donation, and he posted a picture of his receipt to spur others to donate as well. “The goal was to say, ‘Get together with your friends and do what you can,'” Abloh says. “It was meant to say that no amount was too little to donate.”

In his Instagram apology, he also said that he had donated $20,500 to bail funds and other causes, though he “was on the fence about publicizing the total dollar amounts because I didn’t want to look like I’m glorifying only higher amounts,” he wrote in the post.