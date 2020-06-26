Where are all the Black designers? A bold new initiative demands answers

It seemed just about every company out there posted a black square on social media for a day of solidarity called #BlackoutTuesday in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The collective action was supposed to express solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, but it read as disingenuous at best, a cop-out at worst, and it showed how little design thought went into responding to one of the biggest civil rights movements in decades. “I was like, okay, enough is enough,” says UX designer Mitzi Okou. “You can’t really say you stand against racism when you not hiring Black people contributes to the racial injustice.”

That’s when Okou decided to do something about it. Okou called up her friend and fellow Savannah College of Art and Design alum Garrett Albury to see if he wanted to help, and after a few days of planning, they became cofounders of a new initiative for change.

Their initiative, called Where Are the Black Designers?, launched June 5 to create a platform for “badass Black creatives and other creatives of color that can speak to the problem and offer solutions and demand what to do next,” Okou says. The aim is to bring creatives together as changemakers in a racist system, and to tackle issues of diversity and BIPOC representation within design and tech in a tangible way. The initiative kicks off with a conference tomorrow June 27, and will be addressing a stark statistic: Just 3% of designers self-identify as Black, according to the most recent AIGA Design Census.

The makeup of the design industry has implications for everyone. Designers construct the products and services consumers interact with on a daily basis. They created the phone you’re glued to all day. They built the park you walk by and the apartment building you live in. So if the vast majority of those designers are white, the systems they create are only “user-centered” for people like them; they are created from a perspective of white privilege.

So where are the Black designers? The question was originally posed by designer and host of the podcast Revision Path, Maurice Cherry, at a 2015 SXSW talk by the same name. In the talk, Cherry looked at the abysmal stats of BIPOC representation in design schools and the industry at the time (all single-digit percentages) and offered tangible ways to get more students of color into the design pipeline: mentorship, event attendance, management, and finding Black talent to hire.

But the line of questioning goes back even further, to the “OG,” as Okou describes her, on the subject of Black representation in design. That’s Cheryl D. Miller, who wrote the article Black Designers: Missing in Action in 1987 for Print magazine. In it, Miller called out the fact that Black design students and emerging designers face the same challenges as their white peers—competition, accepting criticism, asking questions with confidence—in addition to a range of additional difficulties, in order to become qualified. Those often included, according to Miller: Limited financial resources; lack of emotional support from parents when pursuing a design education; feelings of isolation from being one of few people of color in an industry dominated by white peers; and a lack of professional mentors, networks, and opportunities.

The idea of a design canon itself is fraught, and based in Eurocentric pedagogy stemming from the “international style,” a term used to describe the aesthetic of the early modern design movement percolating out of the Bauhaus in Germany and Le Corbusier in France. For an international movement, the vast majority of designers who worked in that style were European. Stateside, the American response to these design movements would come to be known as mid-entury modernism. There are more design “heroes” than you can name from that design movement.